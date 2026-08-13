5 Best Frozen Gnocchi, According to Shoppers

These top-rated store-bought dumplings make quick and delicious weeknight meals.

Frozen gnocchi is a convenient and versatile staple, going from freezer to table in minutes on days when you want something quick, easy, and delicious. These tasty little Italian dumplings are usually made of mashed potato, flour, and eggs, and are a wonderfully versatile food even picky eaters enjoy. If you want to stock up on some fan-favorite options, there are several brands to choose from: Here are five of the best frozen gnocchi choices shoppers love.

Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi

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Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi is an enduring favorite with shoppers, who love the taste and texture of this option which is made with no wheat, sugar, dairy, or eggs. “I made it for dinner tonight and it was absolutely delicious. You honestly couldn’t tell it wasn’t real gnocchi—the texture, the flavor, and the way it blended perfectly with the sauce. I’ll definitely be buying this again!” one fan raved.

bettergoods Ricotta and Spinach Gnocchi

Shoppers rave about the bettergoods Ricotta and Spinach Gnocchi. “This Gnocchi is soooo good! My son makes gnocchi from scratch he couldn’t believe it was store bought! It’s crispy on the outside and soft in the inside,” one Walmart customer shared.

Sprouts Burrata & Basil Filled Gnocchi

Sprouts Burrata & Basil Filled Gnocchi are outstanding, fans say. “My niece bought these and made them today, I thought she made these from scratch, they were so moist and so tender. I’ve made gnocchi from scratch before and these tasted similar 😋 These are the best I’ve ever had that are from the freezer, WOW!” one shopper raved.

Tattooed Chef™ Creamy Pesto Gnocchi Frozen Bowl

The Tattooed Chef™ Creamy Pesto Gnocchi Frozen Bowl is delicious, shoppers say. “This pesto has such rich savoriness and overall delicious! Only reason for 4 stars, I wish I had more to this portion and price,” one customer shared.

Private Selection® Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

Shoppers love the taste and texture of the Private Selection® Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina.”It’s do hard to find premade gnocchi meals and I was so glad to try it. I loved it! It’s delicious and all these meals are yummy,” one fan wrote in the reviews.