5 Grocery Stores With the Best Deli Pasta Salad, According to Shoppers

Shoppers share their favorite deli pasta salads for easy picnic sides.

Grocery stores with a deli section have a wide variety of salads, from potato and Italian to classic pasta options. These pasta salads are perfect for days when you need a decent side and don’t want the bother of prepping it yourself, and some of the options available are so good they taste homemade. If you’re planning a cookout or dinner and want a perfectly creamy, delicious pasta salad to pick up from the store, here are five chains with the best ready-to-go options, according to shoppers.

Walmart Freshness Guaranteed Amish Macaroni Salad

Walmart Freshness Guaranteed Amish Macaroni Salad is a rich and creamy fan-favorite pasta salad, like most of the brand’s pasta salads. “I love the this macaroni salad! I am not an onion fan and this salad does not give you all onion,” one Walmart shopper said. “It has hard boiled egg and it is creamy.”

Sprouts Macaroni Salad

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Sprouts Macaroni Salad is an excellent option (although customers say quality can veer depending on how freshly-made it is). “Sprouts’ macaroni salad remains the perfect, delicious mac salad on the market,” one shopper said. “I’ve tried them all and this one has the perfect blend of mayo and a very slight sweetness along with the mac and crunchy celery. Really yummy!”

Trader Joe’s Lemon Basil Pasta Salad

Trader Joe’s Lemon Basil Pasta Salad is a delicious deli item made with bowtie pasta, peas, shredded zucchini, shredded spinach, and asiago cheese. “I love mixing this one in with a bunch of spinach and a protein to make it even more filling! Can usually get two meals out of it that way,” one shopper shared.

Whole Foods Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad

Whole Foods Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad is one of the most popular salads in the deli section. “That stuff is addicting,” one Redditor said. “I spend so much $ on it! Every dang time!” another agreed.

Signature SELECT Classic Macaroni Salad

Pavilions’ Signature SELECT Classic Macaroni Salad contains celery, eggs, potatoes, and onions in a light mayo dressing. “Reminds me of summer day picnics. Good flavor with a little crunch,” one shopper said.