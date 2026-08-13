7 Best Walmart Frozen Meals, According to Shoppers

Top-rated Walmart frozen dinners that taste homemade and beat takeout.

Walmart has a huge variety of frozen meals, from classic comfort foods to international treats. The Great Value label features many of these exceptional meals, some so good shoppers say they taste not just better than name brand, but takeout, too. These tasty entrees are convenient and delicious, taking all the stress out of weeknight dinners. If you’re planning a Walmart run and want to stock up on some outstanding frozen options that don’t cost a fortune, the following items won’t disappoint: Here are seven of the best Walmart frozen meals, according to shoppers.

Great Value Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

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Great Value Spaghetti with Meat Sauce gets rave reviews from shoppers for taste and quality. “Small but best frozen spaghetti dinner ever, I highly recommend,” one fan said. “I bought one to try 3 weeks ago I think, just bought two more on Friday. It’s perfect for one person, add some parmesan on top and pepper, and bread if you want, but it’s very homemade tasting with plenty of sauce. Loved it.”

Great Value Stuffed Peppers

Great Value Stuffed Peppers are as good as homemade, fans say. “They remind me of when I was a kid and my grandma would make stuffed peppers with the meatloaf filling,” one shopper shared in the reviews. “I’ve done them myself plenty, but they take some time to make from scratch. These are so easy and well worth the price. They are so good too!”

Great Value Italian-Style Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Great Value Italian-Style Lasagna with Meat Sauce is a delicious comfort food classic made with bold Italian sausage meat sauce and creamy ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. “Wow, I was so impressed by this lasagna, tastes better than the name brand ones they sell,” one shopper said. “I would dare to say even better than the Olive Garden lasagna.”

Great Value Cheese Ravioli

Great Value Cheese Ravioli is a tasty pasta filled with ricotta, mozzarella, and an Italian-style blend of cheeses, and takes just minutes to boil. “The ravioli are generously stuffed with creamy, flavorful cheese, and the pasta cooks up tender without getting mushy,” one shopper said. “It’s super easy to prepare — great for weeknight dinners, lunch sides, or anytime you want a hearty, satisfying meal.”

Great Value Orange Chicken

Great Value Orange Chicken rivals good Chinese takeout, fans say. “The best frozen orange chicken. I can’t even gate keep this it’s so insanely good,” one shopper raved. “I can’t do the big mystery pieces of chicken in my orange chicken. There are plenty of crunchy pieces, especially if you air fry it a little longer and a little hotter it’s actually perfect.”

Great Value Stuffed Shells Pasta

Walmart shoppers are obsessed with the Great Value Stuffed Shells Pasta, which are stuffed with creamy Ricotta, Parmesan and Romano cheeses and topped off with a rich meat sauce. “I choose these even above name brand competitors. The taste is great, there is actual cheese /ingredients stuffed in the shells in abundance, and at that price you can’t go wrong,” one fan said.

Great Value Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Soup Dumplings

Great Value Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Soup Dumplings take just 10 minutes to steam to perfection. “10 times better than the Bibigo. My only problem is they don’t come with sauce. But it was no big deal, so I just used coconut aminos and it was perfect!!!” one fan said.