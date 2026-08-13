These are the best ice cream cones and drumsticks.

One of the easiest, mess-free ways to enjoy ice cream is with already scooped, ready-to-eat ice cream cones. Boxed, individually wrapped, ready-to-eat cones are a total crowd-pleaser and a must-buy if you are feeding a party or large groups of people, as they require no spoon, ice cream scoop, or bowl. What are the best options? Here are the 7 best ice cream cones and drumsticks, according to shoppers.

Nestle Drumstick Original

Nestle Drumstick Original is the ultimate classic and iconic chocolate nugget cone, a creamy vanilla frozen dairy dessert in a crispy waffle cone lined with a rich chocolatey layer, topped with a chocolate shell and roasted peanuts. It is the most mentioned in all social media forums and is generally the yardstick used to compare other brands. “I love Drumstick ice cream,” a Redditor says.

Blue Ribbon Classics Cones

Blue Ribbon Classics Vanilla Sundae Cones feature a creamy vanilla frozen dairy dessert in a crunchy sugar cone. They are dipped in a chocolate-flavored coating and topped with dry-roasted peanuts and cone pieces. Shoppers maintain it is super delicious.

Trader Joe’s Hold the Cone

Trader Joe’s Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones are iconic bite-sized frozen treats that feature a crispy mini sugar cone lined with a chocolatey coating, filled with a scoop of ice cream, and dipped in a chocolate shell. “These are my absolute favorite,” one says. “The chocolate cone is unreal. My second favorite, after the pumpkin ginger version!” another adds.

Kit Kat Cones

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Kit Kat Cones are basically a frozen version of the favorite candy, with a crispy sugar cone lined with chocolate, filled with chocolate or fudge-swirled frozen dairy dessert, dipped in a chocolatey coating, and topped with crisp Kit Kat wafer pieces. “The Kit Kat cones are definitely my favorite,” a Redditor says.

Haagen-Dazs Belgian Waffle Cones

Haagen-Dazs Belgian Waffle Cones come in a variety of flavors and are a super premium chocolate dip featuring the brand’s delicious ice cream. “I’m a huge fan of these ice creams with cones and this washed great vanilla ice cream, great crunchy cone, and fudge on the bottom which was a delicious last bite!” a Redditor says. “I thought the cones were pretty great for being frozen. Thin and crispy, instead of kind of stale tasting like some others on the market,” another said.

Great Value Cookie Dipped Ice Cream Cones

Walmart’s Great Value brand makes a great name-brand dupe. “$2 per box cheaper. We strictly buy the chocolate cone type but they offer others,” a Redditor. “Tastes like the name brand but affordable price. We love affordable so this is the best option and honestly tastes amazing!! Crunchy, full of flavor, and sweet but not too much. Perfect amount of flavor… Im lactose and this isnt hard on my stomach at all. I enjoy it from time to time. My kids love it even more!” a Walmart shopper adds.

Klondike Cones

Klondike Cones Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake & Vanilla Chillin’ Ice Cream Cones Frozen Desserts are another shopper pick. “These are my favorite! The strawberry ones are so yummy! I wish I could buy just the strawberry. Very creamy and delicious. The cone doesn’t get soggy. It stays crisp,” says one. “Grandchildren love these and they are delicious,” adds another.