7 Best Whole Grain Breads on Grocery Shelves, According to Dietitians

Dietitians share the top whole grain breads that deliver steady energy, fiber, and nutrition.

Breads get a bad rep when it comes to health and nutrition. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, for her recommendations on the best whole grain breads at the grocery store. “When choosing whole-grain bread, I always tell people to skip the marketing claims on the front and go straight to the ingredient list. You want the first ingredient to be a whole grain like whole wheat, oats, or sprouted whole grain, and ideally at least 3 grams of fiber per slice. That’s when bread really supports steady energy, digestion, and blood sugar,” she says. Here are several options she recommends.

Dave’s Killer Bread 21 Whole Grains & Seeds

Dave’s Killer Bread 21 Whole Grains & Seeds is her first choice. “This one is consistently a standout. It’s packed with whole grains and seeds and offers 5 grams of fiber per slice, making it a very satisfying, nutrient-dense choice,” she says.

Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread

Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread is another excellent option. "Ezekiel is made from sprouted whole grains and legumes, which can improve digestibility and boost nutrient availability. It's also high in both fiber and protein compared with many other breads," Collingwood says.

Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery Breads

Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery Breads is another top pick. “These sprouted loaves use simple ingredients and minimal added sugars. They offer great nutrition while still maintaining a soft, familiar texture,” says Collingwood.

Arnold/Brownberry/Oroweat 100% Whole Wheat

Arnold/Brownberry/Oroweat 100% Whole Wheat are other solid options. “This line is widely accessible and budget-friendly while still meeting the key criteria: whole grain as the first ingredient, good fiber content, and no unnecessary additives,” Collingwood says.

Trader Joe’s Sprouted Multi-Grain Bread

If you shop at Trader Joe’s, pick up Trader Joe’s Sprouted Multi-Grain Bread. “Trader Joe’s sprouted breads strike a nice balance between texture and nutrition. You get whole grains and solid fiber without the density that some sprouted breads have,” says Collingwood.

365 Whole Foods Market Organic 100% Whole Wheat

365 Whole Foods Market Organic 100% Whole Wheat is another great option. “The 365 brand is a reliable everyday option with simple ingredients and whole wheat as the primary grain and often at a more affordable price point,” Collingwood says.

Angelic Bakehouse Sprouted Seven-Grain Bread

Her last recommendation is Angelic Bakehouse Sprouted Seven-Grain Bread. “Angelic Bakehouse uses sprouted grains and has a mild, slightly sweet flavor, making it a great choice for both kids and adults who want the benefits of sprouted bread without a heavy texture,” she says.

A Few More Tips

A few general tips on selecting bread? “Look for 3+ grams of fiber per slice for digestive health and fullness,” says Collingwood. Also, keep added sugars low, “ideally under 2–3 grams per slice.” And lastly, remember that terms like “multi-grain” or “made with whole grains” aren’t guarantees of quality. “The ingredient list gives the most accurate picture,” she says.