These new Costco finds include desserts, deli favorites, and bakery treats.

Have you shopped your local Costco warehouse this month? The club is getting in so many delicious end-of-summer and early fall finds that you’re going to want to throw them in your cart ASAP. From delicious, inspired desserts to hot new items in the Costco bakery and deli, my taste buds are going wild with some of the new arrivals. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are 7 new Costco buys that will sell out fast this month.

Magnolia’s Ube Ice Cream Variety Pack

Costco Buys shared about the Magnolia’s Ube Ice Cream Variety Pack, “such a fun tropical find at Costco! You get 2 pints, one Jack’ed Ube with purple yam and jackfruit swirl, and one Fireside Ube with purple yam and s’mores flavor,” they wrote. Get it for $7.89.

Oreo Cheesecakes

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Costco Buys shared about another delicious dessert. “These Oreo cheesecakes are such a fun bite mini dessert find at Costco! You get 6 mini cheesecakes topped with real Oreo cookie pieces, each one rich and creamy in its own little cup,” they wrote about the $11.99 item.

Pretzel Bun Sandwiches

Over in the deli section, there are some new sandwiches. The Pretzel Bun Sandwiches are “NEW at Costco!” Costco Buys shared. “Made with seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, and Swiss and cheddar cheese on a soft pretzel bun with a tangy mustard mayo sauce…YUM! 🤤 These are such a good grab and go find!” Get them for $5.49 per pound.

Isernio’s Al Pastor Pork

Costco Wonders shared about a new Mexican meat. “Costco just dropped a new protein option at the warehouse with Isernio’s Al Pastor Pork. It’s already seasoned and ready to cook, making taco night easier than ever. Throw it on the grill, in a skillet, or on the Blackstone, then top it with pineapple, onions, and cilantro for an incredible meal,” they wrote. Get if for $4.49 per pound.

Crystal Taro Cakes

Costco New shared about a new taro product. “NEW COSTCO FIND,” she wrote. “Spotted these Crystal Taro Cakes at Costco and I had to give them a try! 💜 They have a soft pastry on the outside with a creamy taro filling inside and what I liked the most was that it wasn’t too sweet. The packaging definitely caught my attention and they were worth buying.”

Thrifty Chocolate Malted Crunch Ice Cream

Costco New Deals shared about a new sweet treat in the freezer section. “Costco shoppers! Have you spotted the Thrifty Chocolate Malted Crunch ice cream yet? 🍦 It brought back so many memories, and I love that it comes with mini cups and spoons. And I just could not wait to try it!!” she shared. “Love that it comes in these mini cups and little spoons!! Ready to eat right out of the box!! 👏👏👏 you get 12 in a pack for $13.99.”

Olive & Rosemary Sourdough

Costco New Deals shared about a new bakery find. “New in the Costco bakery!I had to bring home the new Olive & Rosemary Sourdough, and It’s packed with Kalamata and green olives, has a hint of rosemary, and I love how soft it is on the inside with a nice crust on the outside. I think this would be perfect with pasta, soup, or dipped in olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Sandwiches? What would you pair it with?” she wrote.