7 Best Frozen Grilled Chicken Brands With Real Char Flavor

These frozen grilled chicken brands deliver real char flavor for fast, protein-packed meals at home.

Frozen grilled chicken breast options are so good these days, they rival making it fresh on the grill (of course you are sacrificing a little bit of taste and texture for convenience). Perfect for making sandwiches, salads, snacks and more, these frozen chicken strips are made from premium ingredients and have that beautiful char-grilled taste that makes cookout chicken so delicious. If you’re looking to stock up on fan-favorite options, here are seven of the best frozen grilled chicken items to keep on hand for a quick and easy meal.

Applegate Naturals Grilled Chicken Breast Strips

Applegate Naturals Grilled Chicken Breast Strips are a hit with shoppers who rave about the quality and taste. “The Applegate Naturals Grilled Chicken Breast Strips are healthy and delicious; they taste home cooked,” one wrote in the reviews.

Tyson Grilled Chicken Breast Strips

Tyson Grilled Chicken Breast Strips are made with 100% all natural white meat chicken and contain 22 grams of protein per serving. “I was a little skeptical about how these would taste but after I got them and tried them it was gone. They are wonderful in every way. They taste just like if I had used fresh chicken and grilled it myself. But with a prep time of 90 seconds. They go great with any type of side you like or even on top of a salad,” one Walmart shopper said.

Sprouts Organic Grilled Chicken Chunks

Sprouts Organic Grilled Chicken Chunks are made with 100 all-natural white meat chicken and have outstanding taste and texture. “I have been amazed with how well they heat up and how great the texture is, soft and juicy,” one shopper shared in the reviews. “I also hesitated buying these for fear they would have that nonexistent bland grilled chicken flavor. Not so! The seasoning is absolutely delicious. Not overwhelming, but it has a delightful citrus tang and great flavor.”

Great Value Grilled Chicken Breast Strips

Great Value Grilled Chicken Breast Strips are made with premium white meat chicken and taste amazing, shoppers say. “This chicken is delicious! Just throw it in a hot skillet for a few minutes. It’s versatile as well. Can be used for salads, pastas, even a sandwich,” one shared.

Trader Joe’s Grilled Chicken Strips

Trader Joe’s Grilled Chicken Strips are made from fully-cooked white chicken meat strips. “Each bag contains a pound of fully-cooked white chicken meat that’s been seasoned with just a touch of savory spices, then cut into highly servable strips. And since they only take a few minutes in the microwave or on the stovetop to go from frozen to steamy, juicy, and ready-to-eat, it’s never been easier to put protein on your plate,” the store says.

Good & Gather Grilled Chicken Breast Strips

Good & Gather Grilled Chicken Breast Strips are made from boneless skinless chicken breast grilled over a real open flame, lightly seasoned for delicious flavors “reminiscent of a cookout without having to fire up the grill”, the chain says. “Perfect for quick dinners or easy lunches! For warm dishes or great for a quick wrap for lunch! Prefer the natural grilled flavor. Perfect texture,” one Target shopper shared.

Soules Kitchen Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Strips

Soules Kitchen Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Strips are delicious, fans say. "I was very surprised and pleased with how good the chicken tasted. It was very fresh and moist and delicious. I've already purchased this more than once and will continue purchasing it," one Walmart shopper said.