5 Best Frozen Lasagnas, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the frozen lasagnas with the best flavor and texture.

Nothing beats a homemade lasagna, but when you don’t have time to make one from scratch, the freezer section actually has worthy options. While some versions fall flat, others come remarkably close to homemade with hearty sauces, generous cheese, and satisfying texture. “A great frozen lasagna should have tender pasta layers, a rich, well-seasoned sauce, and plenty of creamy cheese in every bite”, says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. ” Whether made with meat or vegetables, the filling should remain moist and flavorful while the cheese melts beautifully during baking.” He adds. “The best frozen lasagnas deliver the comfort and hearty flavor of homemade lasagna with the convenience of minimal preparation.” Here are the top ones to buy, according to chefs.

Amy’s Vegetable Lasagna

Amy’s offers several frozen comfort foods, but its Vegetable Lasagna has become a favorite for shoppers looking for a hearty meatless meal, and chefs love it too! “As a chef and Registered Dietitian, I love that this lasagna is chock full of veggies,” says Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System. “It keeps its texture tender and flavors intact when heated up, and there’s a family-sized version which is great to keep in the freezer for busy nights.” Chef Dennis is also a fan. “Amy’s Vegetable Lasagna combines organic vegetables, pasta, and cheese with a flavorful tomato sauce for a satisfying meatless entrée,” he says. “I love the balanced ingredients and homemade flavor that makes it a favorite among vegetarian frozen meals”.

Rao’s Meat Lasagna Meal

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Best known for its premium pasta sauces, Rao’s also brings its Italian-inspired flavors to the freezer aisle. Both chefs say this meat lasagna delivers the rich sauce, tender pasta, and creamy cheese you’d expect from a classic homemade dish. According to Chef Dennis, “Rao’s Meat Lasagna has layers of tender pasta, seasoned meat, creamy ricotta, and the brand’s signature tomato sauce. Rich flavors and quality ingredients make it one of the closest frozen options to a homemade Italian dinner, without sacrificing flavor.” Chef Abbie says, “For those who want some animal protein in their lasagna, Rao’s is a great option. The sauce is always good, the noodles are tender, and the cheese is rich and creamy.”

Simek’s Italiano Lasagna

Simek’s specializes in family-style frozen meals designed to make weeknight dinners a little easier. Chef Dennis recommends this lasagna for its hearty portions and traditional Italian flavors. “Simek’s Italiano Lasagna offers generous layers of pasta, seasoned beef, rich tomato sauce, and melted cheese in a family-sized portion,” he says. “The hearty serving and traditional flavors make it an easy choice for feeding a crowd on busy weeknights.”

Stouffer’s Lasagna Italiano

Stouffer’s has been a freezer aisle staple for generations, with lasagna remaining one of its signature dishes. Chef Dennis says it’s a dependable choice when you need a comforting meal that can feed a family. “Stouffer’s Lasagna Italiano has remained a freezer aisle staple for decades thanks to its dependable combination of pasta, seasoned beef, tomato sauce, and melted cheese,” he states. “The generous party-size portion and comforting flavors make it a reliable option for family dinners and gatherings.”

Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna

Trader Joe’s is known for affordable frozen favorites, including this family-sized take on a classic Italian comfort food. Chef Dennis recommends it for its generous portions and satisfying combination of meat, sauce, and cheese. “Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna features layers of pasta, seasoned beef, tomato sauce, and a blend of cheeses baked into a hearty family-sized entrée,” he says. “Rich flavors, generous portions, and simple preparation make it a convenient choice when you’re craving classic Italian comfort food.”