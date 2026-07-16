5 Best Canned Cooked Chicken, According to Shoppers

Discover the top-rated canned chicken brands for quick and easy meals.

Canned chicken is a versatile pantry staple perfect for throwing together quick salads for wraps, sandwiches, dips, casseroles, and much more. Usually packed in water, this cooked chicken breast is one of the best canned goods to keep on hand as it keeps for a very long time and makes a nice alternative to canned meat and fish. Taste and texture is everything with canned chicken—no mushiness, just perfectly cooked white meat: Here are five of the best canned cooked chicken brands shoppers love.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast is a fan-favorite Costco item. “These things got me through college. I would constantly eat chicken quesadillas, sandwiches, and put it on all my salads,” one fan said.

Great Value Chunk Chicken in Water

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Great Value Chunk Chicken in Water is a delicious, versatile item Walmart shoppers swear by. “This Great Value canned Chunk Chicken is just the most handiest meal or snack ever. I mean maybe you just got home from work, you’re really hungry, and you don’t want to cook right? Well, no problem!” one fan said.

Swanson Premium White Chunk Chicken Breast

Swanson Premium White Chunk Chicken Breast is a highly-rated item made with rib meat and packed in water. “I made chicken enchiladas with this with rice and it was amazingly delicious,” one Target shopper said. “The taste of the Swanson chicken is so good I like how tasty and soft it is,” another agreed.

Wild Planet Organic Roasted Chicken Breast

Wild Planet Organic Roasted Chicken Breast is an excellent product made with top quality chicken. “The Chicken Breast is really good. I’ve only made a simple chicken salad with it, but it is firm, holds up well.I will be ordering it again,” one fan said, as per the Sprouts reviews.

Member’s Mark Premium Chunk Chicken Breast

Member’s Mark Premium Chunk Chicken Breast is another fan-favorite item made with just chicken breast, water, and salt. “Best canned chicken there is on the market. We constantly purchased this one and they’re always happy with the flavor and taste. Our go to recipe is buffalo chicken dip,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.