4 Beef Cuts Better Than Steak, According to Butchers

Butchers recommend these flavorful cuts for a better summer barbecue.

Summer grilling season is all about enjoying your favorite staples like hot dogs, burgers and steak, but there are other cuts that don’t get as much attention that should. According to butchers, some of the most flavorful cuts on the grill are the ones shoppers often overlook. These underrated options are typically more affordable than premium steaks, packed with rich, beefy flavor, and can deliver incredibly tender results when cooked the right way. If you’re looking to shake up your next barbecue, these lesser-known cuts deserve a spot on the grill.

Teres Major

If you’ve never heard of teres major, you’re not alone. This small, lean cut comes from the shoulder and is often compared to tenderloin for its tenderness—without the premium price tag. “Teres Major, also known as a Bistro Filet, provides great flavor and superior tenderness,” says Jim Tindal, CEO of New York Butcher Shoppe. ” It is not well known or merchandised but is economical and delicious.”

Pork Shoulder Steak

If you’ve only grilled pork chops, it’s worth giving pork shoulder steak a try. This flavorful cut has more marbling than leaner options, making it especially well-suited for high-heat cooking and less likely to dry out on the grill. According to Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers, pork shoulder steak is “hugely underrated.” He says, “It has the fat and flavor that lean pork often lacks, and it’s much more forgiving over fire than a thin loin chop.”

Lamb Leg Steak

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For anyone looking to branch out beyond beef, lamb leg steak is a flavorful alternative that’s made for the grill. It’s lean enough to cook quickly but still delivers plenty of rich flavor, especially when paired with classic Mediterranean herbs and seasonings.”Lamb leg steak is great over charcoal, is quick to cook, packed with flavor and brilliant with garlic, rosemary, lemon and olive oil,” Thomas explains. ” It’s a very good alternative if you want something other than beef.”

Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs may not get as much attention as burgers or steaks, but they’re one of the most reliable proteins you can throw on the grill. Their higher fat content helps keep the meat juicy, while the skin crisps up beautifully over direct heat. Thomas says he loves them with the bone in and skin on. “I’d take these over chicken breast on a barbecue every time,” says Thomas. “Better flavour, better texture, and much harder to dry out.”

Why Every Cut of Meat Isn’t Good for the Grill

There are plenty of great cuts for the grill, but not every type of meat is suited for high-heat cooking. While some cuts become juicy and flavorful over direct heat, others are better cooked low and slow to break down tough connective tissue. Choosing the right cut can make the difference between a tender, flavorful meal and one that’s dry or chewy. “Highly used muscles in the animal have a buildup of collagen which can make the beef less tender requiring a slower cooking method such as braising or roasting,” Tindal explains. “Anything too lean will dry out quickly, and anything that needs a long braise will just tighten up if you rush it over direct heat,” Thomas shares. “For barbecue, I’m looking for fat, flavor and a cut that can cope with a bit of heat.”