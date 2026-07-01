4 Best Grocery Store Briskets for Smoking, According to Butchers

Butchers share the best grocery store briskets for smoking at home.

Brisket is one of the most rewarding cuts to smoke, but not every option at the grocery store will deliver the same results. From marbling to size and how the meat is trimmed, small differences can have a big impact on tenderness and flavor after a long cook. According to Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers, knowing what to look for at the store can help you start with a brisket that’s far more likely to turn out juicy, tender, and smoky.

Member’s Mark USDA Prime Angus Beef Boneless Whole Brisket — Sam’s Club

When it comes to brisket for smoking, Thomas says starting with a full packer cut is non-negotiable. One of the strongest options at the grocery store is a USDA Prime whole brisket, which offers the fat and marbling needed for a long, low smoke. “This is the one I’d look at first,” says Thomas. “It’s a whole brisket, USDA Prime, enough fat and marbling to make a long smoke worthwhile.” He explains, “Brisket needs fat. Don’t buy it and then trim it back like a steak.”

Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Brisket — Costco

Costco’s USDA Prime brisket is another go-to option when it’s available. Thomas emphasizes that choosing a full packer brisket is key to avoiding dry results, especially compared to trimming down to just the flat. “Costco is a good shout when the Prime packer briskets are in stock,” he says. “For a proper barbecue, I’d rather buy a whole packer than just the flat. The flat on its own is where people often end up with dry brisket.”

Private Selection® Natural Angus Beef Brisket with Salt and Pepper — Kroger

Pre-seasoned briskets can be convenient, but Thomas still recommends carefully checking the shape and fat cap. Even with a rub already applied, structure and thickness will determine how well it holds up in the smoker. “The Private Selection® Natural Angus Beef Brisket can smoke well if the shape is right,” he says. “I’d look for one that isn’t too thin at the flat end and has a decent fat cap. If it looks mean and over-trimmed before you start, it won’t do you many favors.”

Member’s Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless Whole Brisket — Sam’s Club

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Another Member’s Mark option is the USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless Whole Brisket that Thomas also suggests. “If the Prime one isn’t there, the Choice Angus whole brisket is still worth buying,” he says. “Again, the whole packer matters. You want the point and flat together, not a sad little trimmed piece pretending to be barbecue.”

Smoking Tips

Even the best brisket can fall short without the right smoking technique. From seasoning to wrapping and resting, small choices during the cook have a big impact on texture, bark, and overall flavor.

Here are tips Thomas highly recommends.

-Keep the seasoning simple.

-Salt, black pepper, smoke, time.

-Let the bark set before wrapping.

“Once the bark is where you want it, wrap in butcher paper or baking parchment rather than foil, as it helps protect the bark whilst still helping it through the cook,” Thomas advises. “Rest it properly at the end. Brisket isn’t something you rush into being ready.”