3 Chef-Recommended Store-Bought Steak Marinades and Rubs

Store bought steak marinades and rubs chefs actually use for grilling and flavor.

A great steak doesn’t need much, but the right bottled marinade or seasoning can take it to the next level. Whether you’re grilling a weeknight dinner or hosting a backyard barbecue, these chef-approved picks deliver bold flavor and save time. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which store-bought steak products they actually use and these stood out.

How Chefs Choose Steak Seasonings

There’s no shortage of bottled marinades and dry rubs on store shelves, but not all are worth buying. “A good marinade should support the beef rather than dominate it,” says Jorge Thomas, chef and founder of Swaledale Butchers. “If all you can taste is sugar, smoke flavoring or seasoning, you’ve lost the point. The beef still needs to be the main event. When building flavor, Chef Jordan Carfagno, Executive Chef at McCormick, says balance is key. “A great marinade consists of three essential components: fat, acid, and flavor,” he explains. “I start by selecting the main flavor profile, then choose the right fat and acid to complement it.” He adds: “For a Mediterranean marinade, oregano, garlic, and parsley form the base, while lemon juice provides acidity and olive oil adds richness.”

Kinder’s Buttery Steakhouse Marinade

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For a rich, buttery flavor that works across multiple cuts, some chefs turn to Kinder’s Buttery Steakhouse Marinade. “It adds flavor without completely masking the steak,” says Thomas. “I’d be more likely to use something like this on skirt steak, flat iron, or another hardworking grilling cut rather than a well-aged ribeye.”

Beer Infused BBQ Rub

If you prefer a dry rub over a marinade, Andy Lisnoff, Chef de Cuisine at Cuisine Solutions, recommends Spiceology. “For rubs, I really like the Spiceology brand,” he says. “They offer a wide range of blends as well as singular herbs and spices. I find they have a nice balance of what I’m looking for.” His top pick is the brand’s Beer Infused BBQ Rub, created in partnership with King of the Hill. “I like their blend that partners with King of the Hill. It’s called Beer Infused BBQ Rub,” he says. While this particular blend is only available through Spiceology’s website, Lisnoff notes that many of the brand’s other spice blends can be found at retailers such as BJ’s, Walmart, Ace Hardware, and Costco.

Allegro Original Marinade

For a classic, savory marinade that complements a wide range of steak cuts, Chef Nicolas Beatove, Chef de Cuisine Solutions, recommends keeping Allegro Original Marinade on hand. “Allegro Original Marinade is my favorite,” he says. “I tend to prefer garlic-based marinades or something with a little acidity for tougher cuts.”

The Quick Marinade Trick

Short on time but still want maximum flavor? Chefs say you don’t need hours to get a well-marinated steak—just the right technique. “I’m also a big fan of the 5-minute massage technique,” says Chef Jordan. “This method cuts hours off your marinating time. Just place your meat and marinade in a resealable bag, push out the air, seal it, and give the meat a solid 5-minute massage—this has the same flavor impact as marinating for 4+ hours in the fridge.” He explains that he likes to reserve a few tablespoons of marinade before adding the steak to the bag. “Before grilling, give the meat a quick 5-minute massage in the bag with the marinade. I’ve found this method works just as well as marinating for hours.” To finish, he uses the reserved marinade after cooking. “This adds a final layer of flavor once the steak comes off the grill and is resting. That’s when I brush on the reserved marinade for a last pop of bold, delicious flavor.”