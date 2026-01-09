5 Best Frozen Mashed Potatoes in Grocery Stores

Shoppers say these frozen mashed potato brands taste rich, creamy, and homemade.

Having go-to items stocked in the freezer, ready to go, comes in handy, especially during the cooler months when you don’t want to leave your house as often. Personally, I love to cook, and sometimes the main dish can take up so much time that it’s nice to have some side dishes around to take that work away. Veggies are a must, and when it comes to a starch, nothing beats buttery masked potatoes. Mashed potatoes often come refrigerated, but if you want to hang onto them a little bit longer, here are some frozen options that shoppers say are great choices.

Ore-Ida Homestyle Steam ‘N’ Mash Pre-Cut Russet Potatoes

The frozen Ore-Ida Homestyle Steam ‘N’ Mash Pre-Cut Russet Potatoes are good as is, or doctored up with a bit more butter and salt. “It tastes delicious, it’s super affordable, and it has practical, functional packaging that’s easy to carry in your purse. I love it 😍😍😍 I highly recommend it,” a customer said. Another said, “nuke and mash. And they’re as good as homemade. I add a stick of butter and a bit of milk when I mash them. Perfect. My family loves them.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Mashed Potatoes

Trader Joe’s does just about everything right, including their traditional Trader Joe’s Mashed Potatoes. “Creamy, buttery, heavenly potatoes,” the company website says. “Trader Joe’s Mashed Potatoes are mashed to the pinnacle of creamy [palatability] and [quickly] frozen into precisely proportioned sections, retaining their freshness, quality, and flavor, and making them super easy to prepare. And they’re really good.”

Stouffer’s Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

Stouffer’s always seems to be brought up in a conversation about delicious frozen food options, and the Stouffer’s Homestyle Mashed Potatoes Family Size Side Dish is yet another great option from the company shoppers love. “Had these potatoes in the baked chicken dinner and wow!!! Tastes like my homemade mashed potatoes. Definitely buying them so no cooking and mess,” a customer said in a product review. “Always loved the mashed potatoes that’s included with the Stouffers single meals so it’s a plus to have the option of having a bigger portion as it’s incredibly good,” another review followed.

Birds Eye Loaded Mashed Potatoes

The Birds Eye Loaded Mashed Potatoes is a popular option among customers looking to have the side on standby in the freezer. “My family ate every bite! Wish there was more in the container. I added a little butter and a little salt after taking [it] out of the microwave. It was a huge hit! We will be purchasing this product again…a new family favorite,” a customer raved. Another review said, “I love this product. The presentation is great, the taste is excellent and the delivery is the same as the image on the package.”

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Trader Joe’s has the occasional specialty items, and if you’re looking to add some natural sweetness to the simple side, try the frozen Mashed Sweet Potatoes. “One of my all time favorite Trader Joe’s products. I stock up every year. [I] wish they weren’t seasonal,” a commenter said on Reddit. “They need to be a year round product!”