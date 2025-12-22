Shoppers say these boxed mashed potatoes deliver creamy, homemade flavor fast.

If you don’t have a box of dried mashed potatoes in your pantry, you are missing out. Sure, you can use it to make quick-fix mashed taters. But it is also a secret weapon ingredient for die-hard chefs and home cooks. People use dried potato flakes for many purposes, including making gnocchi, breading fried fish, and thickening runny soups or sauces. Not all boxes are created equal. Here are 5 boxed mashed potato brands shoppers say taste homemade.

Idahoan Homestyle Original

Idahoan Homestyle Original are the most mentioned and recommended brand of boxed mashed potatoes, creamy, buttery, real-tasting according to shoppers. “Idahoan instant mashed is the key here. They are just as good and sometimes better than the homemade mashed I’ve had, especially when you add some extra butter and black pepper. I’ve had lots of other brands and they are absolute trash and give instant potatoes a bad name,” says one. “Honestly, I always have the Idahoan instant mashed potatoes in my house. My family loves to add feta to them (the herb feta is especially great for this). Add it last minute, so yummy and great for days you don’t want to have some sort of gravy or etc for them,” one Redditor writes. “I usually have a couple packs in the pantry, quick and easy, and they’re nostalgic for me,” another says.

Bob Evans Homestyle

Bob Evans Homestyle offers rich flavor and smooth texture. “They’re pretty good tbh, if im feeling extra lazy (I always am) I just used bob evans mashed from the store as a side,” one shopper writes.

Bob’s Red Mill Potato Flakes Instant Mashed Potatoes

Bob’s Red Mill Potato Flakes Instant Mashed Potatoes, are non-GMO, very easy to make and healthy. “The best ingredients I have found in a dried potato flake. Making mashed potatoes was very easy and there were no clumps. The key is to use less mix and give it time to absorb the liquid. I used plant-based milk and coconut oil. Very smooth consistency and a healthier version,” writes a Walmart shopper. “Very Tasty. Easy to Cook,” adds another. “I have enjoyed Bob’s Red Mill potato flakes off and on for years. I am delighted to have it bake in my food rotation.”

Hungry Jack Redskin and Gold Mashed Potatoes

Hungry Jack Redskin and Gold Mashed Potatoes are another highly recommended version. “I agree. Hungry Jack Redskin and Gold Mashed Potatoes are the best tasting instant potatoes I’ve tried, but I never see them in stores near me anymore,” one Redditor says.

365 by Whole Foods Market, Instant Mashed Potatoes

365 by Whole Foods Market Instant Mashed Potatoes, Original, 8 Ounce, is an excellent option for those concerned about additives. "I like the instant potatoes from whole foods since they're just potato flakes vs. any added nasties. (They're inexpensive, even for WF). They're great mixed with chicken broth and spring onion for a quick potato soup and for weeknight shepherd's pie! Or, if you have leftover meats and you want some quick croquettes," says a Redditor.