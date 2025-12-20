5 Best Frozen Meatball Brands on Grocery Store Shelves, According to Chefs

Chefs share frozen meatball brands that deliver great flavor, texture, and value at home.

There’s no wrong way to eat a meatball. Whether you enjoy them as an appetizer, on a sandwich, in soup, or in pasta for a classic, comforting meal, meatballs are delicious. When the craving hits, but you don’t feel like dining out, cooking from scratch, or ordering delivery, the freezer aisle offers a convenient alternative. While not every frozen meatball delivers on flavor or texture, some stand out from the rest—especially according to chefs who know what to look for. Eat This, Not That! turned to culinary pros who shared their picks on the best frozen meatballs.

Rao’s Homemade Meatballs

In terms of quality, taste and convenience, Rao’s Homemade Meatballs are ideal.

“Each bite tastes like a Sunday supper in miniature, tender and juicy, simmered in Rao’s signature marinara,” says Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals. She explains, “The authentic flavor of the meatballs is due to the beef and pork combination, which

pairs well with their sauce. Rao’s meatballs taste homemade, as if someone’s mother made them from scratch.”

FarmRich Homestyle Meatballs

FarmRich Homestyle Meatballs are made with beef, pork and chicken and Chef Rena highly recommends them.

“If you’re looking for meatballs that can go with any dish, FarmRich Homestyle Meatballs should be your pick,” she says. “Their firm texture endures simmering, dunking, and slow cooking. These meatballs are considered the party MVP and the weeknight workhorse. They are generously seasoned and will please kids and even the pickiest foodies.”

RELATED: 7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Lasagna, According to Diners



Rosina Angus Beef Meatballs

Another brand to have on your radar is Rosina Angus Beef Meatballs. According to Chef Rena, they have a “robust, smoky flavor” and are crave-worthy.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“These meatballs are crafted with premium Angus beef and spices to deliver a smoky flavor that is both rich and savory,” she says. “They maintain their shape whether baked or simmered, so they work well for spaghetti, baked ziti, and even stuffed subs.”

Kirkland Signature Meatballs

Kirkland Signature Meatballs will be your new go-to, according to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks.

“These meatballs come in a 6-pound resealable bag for around $23, and are excellent for serving a whole crowd or for families looking to stock their freezer with something delicious and affordable,” he says. “The meatballs are of a reasonable size, hearty, and praised for their amazing taste and texture.”

Bremer Italian Meatballs

Bremer Italian Meatballs are budget-friendly without compromising on flavor or quality.

“If you are looking for the best everyday value, Bremer, Aldi’s store brand, is your answer–imagine paying just $8 for a 32-ounce bag to feed your whole family,” says Chef Corrie. He explains, “The meatballs are two-bite-sized and made from premium cuts of beef and pork and a tasty blend of Italian spices. For a no-fuss and budget-friendly meal, these are unbeatable.”