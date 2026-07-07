5 Best Frozen Meatloaf Dinners, According to Shoppers

Enjoy a comforting, hassle-free meal with these highly rated options.

Frozen meatloaf is perfect for nights when you’re craving comfort food but don’t have the time or inclination to cook it from scratch. This no-frills staple is enduringly popular for being simple yet flavorful, the perfect dinner when paired with sides like mashed potatoes and gravy. So which ones are so good they taste almost homemade? Here are five of the best frozen meatloaf dinners shoppers buy on repeat.

Stouffer’s Meatloaf

Stouffer’s Meatloaf is made with pork and beef and topped with homestyle beef gravy. “Was skeptical but this was pretty good. We all enjoyed it with mashed potatoes. The gravy was tasty as well,” one fan said.

Great Value Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes

Great Value Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes have a big flavor at a very low price. “It was good price, good food, quick meal. simple and fantastic,” one Walmart shopper said. “Oh, and the potatoes have some chunks and seem high quality, not the mushy grit instant potato soup you usually get in a tv dinner.”

Marie Callender’s Meat Loaf & Gravy

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Marie Callender’s Meat Loaf & Gravy contains made-from-scratch gravy and is served with corn and mashed potatoes made with real butter. “Tastes like home made dishes and is a perfect sized meal,” one Walmart shopper said. “If you need more, a side salad or additional veggie dish rounds out the meal.”

Hungry-Man Home-Style Meatloaf

Hungry-Man Home-Style Meatloaf comes with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, and mixed vegetables. “A delicious bargain!” one fan wrote in the comments. “OK, so it’s not like mom’s meatloaf but it’s good, the gravy has a really great meaty flavor, the vegetables and potatoes are top notch although I wish they added more veggies.”

Blake’s Homestyle Meatloaf

Blake’s Homestyle Meatloaf is as close to the real thing as it gets. “I keep this on hand for days I may not be home to fix supper,” one Sprouts shopper said. “According to my husband, it is great quality and flavor. He won’t eat any other brand.”