5 Best Frozen Beer-Battered Fish Fillets, According to Shoppers

Skip the restaurant and whip up a quick meal with these top-rated picks.

Beer-battered fish is perfect for making fish and chips platters, fish tacos, wraps, whatever you’re in the mood for. These deep-fried battered whitefish filets take no time to heat up in the oven (or air fryer for maximum crispiness) and are perfect for throwing together a quick meal that’s big on flavor and small on cleanup. The beer batter is perfect for a lighter, crispier coating compared to breadcrumbs, and when paired with sides like fries and coleslaw you have a delicious meal in minutes: Here are five of the best frozen beer-battered fish fillets according to shoppers.

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets

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Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets are a delicious frozen option made from wild Alaskan pollock. “This beer batter fish is about as good as a restaurant. Getting harder to find as it sells out fast! Excellent flavor and so easy,” one shopper said.

Van de Kamp’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets

Van de Kamp’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets are crispy and delicious. “The quality is pretty good for a frozen product,” one Walmart shopper said. “They are light so you may need more than you think. I feed 3 people with one package pretty well. Worth a try.”

Sea Cuisine Guinness® Battered Fish Strips

Sea Cuisine Guinness® Battered Fish Strips is another great option made with wild Alaskan pollock. “These are the best frozen fish sticks EVER. The fish is so flaky and delicious. The breading is light, but actually sticks to the fish,” one fan said.

SeaPak™ Budweiser Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Shoppers rave about the taste and texture of the SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Cod Fillets. “This is the best beer battered cod I ever had,” one fan said. “So tasty and flaky, and mmm the beer batter is awesome.”

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod is a must-have at Costco. “I have bought these several times, it has a very good taste and a good crunch when put in the oven for 19 minutes,” one shopper said.