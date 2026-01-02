Shoppers say these Costco frozen pizzas deliver big flavor and consistent quality.

Frozen pizza can be tricky. Last night I threw a few in the oven for a little party I had for my daughter’s basketball team. Some were truly delicious, and in my opinion, better than the local pizza joint, while others tasted like cardboard. Costco is selective when it comes to selecting brands to feature in its warehouse, so you can usually be confident in anything you add to your cart. What are the best pizza options in the freezer section? Here are the 5 best frozen pizzas at Costco this month.

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza

If you love Detroit-style pizza, run to Costco. Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is a fan favorite of shoppers. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.

Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza

A good cauliflower-crust pizza is hard to come by. I prefer Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza to standard pizza and can personally attest that it is better than any pizzeria’s cauliflower crust I’ve had. I’ve literally tricked people into eating it, and they can’t taste the difference. This is a must-buy if you like your pizza smothered in cheese and toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, and roasted veggies. Remember that “cauliflower crust” pizza might be gluten-free, but does not equate to “healthy” or low-calorie. One serving (one-quarter of the pizza) is 310 calories and eight grams of saturated fat – 40 percent of your recommended daily intake – and I can quickly eat an entire pizza in a sitting.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Milton’s Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Another great cauliflower pizza for vegetarians? When I just want veggies, Milton’s Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza is the way to go. The gluten-free veggie-packed pizza is a favorite with shoppers.

Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza

Chicago-style pizza is an acquired taste. While Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza, 3-pack, $94.99, is only available online, it’s like getting an authentic pizza from the popular Chicago restaurant delivered to your door. “The three pizzas were so tasty ! The melted cheese fulfill your mouth with a strong flavor! I highly recommend this product!” a shopper writes. “My parents lived in Chicago for a number of years and got to experience the variety of pizza places around the city (though more have popped up since they left) and when I visited I tried Giordano’s. It really is excellent and is the originator of the concept of a stuffed deep dish. When I saw these were on offer I thought sure, why not, almost on a lark. Once I saw that these shipped from Giordano’s themselves and not just some factory’s attempt at making something close to, I was even more excited. These have not disappointed – the tomatoes are great quality, the cheese is plentiful and gooey, the crust very buttery. I was definitely transported to the magnificent mile,” another adds.

Sabatasso’s Pizza Singles

Shoppers love these mini personal pizzas because they remind them of the school cafeteria version. “I like them for a quick (and unhealthy) snack. Toss ’em in an air fryer for 6 minutes, then douse them in some high quality olive oil,” one Redditor says. “My kids love them,” adds another.