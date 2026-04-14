Frozen pizzas that deliver great flavor for less than delivery.

Remember back in the old days, when getting a pizza delivered was a thrifty option for dinner? Not-so-much anymore. Every time I go to order a pizza or two, my jaw drops when I see the final bill, which usually includes hefty delivery surcharges. Luckily, there are so many delicious frozen pizzas (even the gourmet brands!) that are cheaper than delivery. Here are the 9 best frozen pizzas that are cheaper than delivery.

Motor City Pizza Co.

If you like Detroit-style pizza, you are well aware that the thicker-crust, loaded pies are much more expensive than the usual rounds. Where I live, you will pay at least $20 for a Detroit-style pizza. Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is a fan favorite, with shoppers maintaining it is better than those at the pizza shop. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.

Screamin’ Sicilian

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If you like a premium, loaded pie with high-quality crust, cheesews, and toppings, splurge on Screamin’ Sicilian pizzas, especially Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza. These pies run around $6 to $7 depending on the store, where you live, and the toppings. “Amazing crust, near-real in-home pizzeria-oven-quality-crust,” writes a shopper. “I live (and cooked this pizza in my home oven on the Brooklyn water front) and it was the closest frozen pizza has ever gotten to the moon mission of true frozen ‘nyc pizza’ quality at home…. Chefs kiss! I’m still gonna hit up my local spots but this is great to know I can buy this at most targets around the country when I travel!”

Di Fara Pizza

I was recently introduced to Di Fara Pizza, and boy, is it delicious. The crust tastes like it was tossed at a pizzeria in Italy, and the cheese and toppings are top quality. Target just got in Di Fara Vodka Sauce 12″ Frozen Pizza. “By far the best frozen pizza brand I’ve had so far. Crust is great and the sauce isn’t spicy at all,” one person says. “Couldn’t even tell this was frozen pizza. Amazing crust and sauce,” another adds, while a third calls it the “Perfect Pizza” in a review. “Look no further , best frozen pizza on the market. Sauce is amazing , crisp is perfect, not overly greasy or filling, feels like the healthiest pizza I’ve ever eaten . DELICIOUS.”

Rao’s Homemade Pizza

Rao’s Homemade Pizza line is one of my go-tos. Rao’s Homemade pies are slathered with its authentic “naturally sweet, vine-ripened Italian tomatoes and fresh basil” marinara on a brick-oven crust and topped with whole milk Mozzarella, whole milk Provolone, Fontina, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses. “Yummy pizza,” one Target shopper wrote about the pepperoni pizza. “Delicious and very tasty! Tastes as good as freshly made!”

Home Run Inn

Home Run Inn Classic has a dense, buttery cheese coating and tastes just like the pies I remember from the Chicago restaurant. “Best Cheese Pizza in 50 Years!” writes a shopper. “Home Run hit it ‘out of the park’ with me. The whole milk mozzarella melted and tasted amazing. One slice of 6 has 30% of daily calcium. The crust is both soft on the inside and cracker crunchy on the bottom. Best I’ve had in 50 years of pizza eating!”

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza is a massive, non-GMO pizza that is affordable but delicious, with a four-Italian cheese blend pizza that shoppers buy on repeat. Shoppers love that the great-tasting, “no artificial anything pizza” comes with seasoning packets so you can customize each slice with our own special blend of Italian seasoning or chili flakes. “Best pizza,” writes one. “My son loves this pizza!” “Crispy crust and lots of cheese!” a Redditor adds.

Trader Joe’s



Trader Joe’s is another favorite of foodies, many of whom insist it is the closest thing to Italian pizza you will find in a freezer. The cheese pizza, while simple, is perfection. However, if you aren’t a fan of red sauce, Trader Joe’s Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep-Fried Crust delivers bold flavor. The crispy, golden crust and garlicky pesto sauce deliver restaurant-quality results in your kitchen. This version of “fried pizza” will instantly transport you to the streets of Naples, Italy.

365 Whole Foods Market

If I am going to get cheese or pepperoni, I grab Whole Foods 365 pizzas, as they taste incredibly fresh and cost less than $5. The crusts are made with enriched unbleached white flour, and they use only real cheese. Other ingredients include EVOO, tomato paste, organic cane sugar, and lots of herbs and spices. My daughter insists that the cheese pizza (she prefers the thin crust) is better than anything she’s had at a restaurant.

Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza is better than anything I’ve had in a restaurant. Smothered in cheese and toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, and roasted veggies, the cauliflower crust is perfectly crispy and better than any other brand. I’ve literally tricked people into eating it who claim they don’t like veggie crusts.