Affordable frozen pizzas that deliver great taste for under six dollars.

Frozen pizza is a delicious and budget-friendly meal option, especially if you know the right brands to buy. Sure, there are so many gourmet options in the freezer section that can cost you over $10 a pie. However, there are also delicious, under $6 frozen pizzas, some as low as $2.75, that are total crowd pleasers. What are the best affordable frozen pies at the grocery store? Here are the 5 best frozen pizzas for under $6.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has some of the most delicious frozen pizzas of any store, and they are competitively priced. Most varieties are under $5.99. My personal favorite? Trader Grotto’s Pizza Parlanno, $5.49, starts with a stone-baked wheat-flour crust imported from Italy. It is piled high with zesty tomato sauce, a savory trio of mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses, sweet roasted bell peppers and onions, savory crumbles of Italian sausage, and spicy slices of uncured pepperoni.

Red Baron Brick Oven

Red Baron Supreme, $4.99 at Target, is a crowd-pleaser. Each is topped with sausage and pepperoni along with onions, peppers, and cheese. “This pizza has a nice crunch crust similar to a thin crust pizza but not dry like some. Toppings are generous and edge to edge. I buy this pizza all the time,” one shopper says.

Market Pantry (Target)

If you want a solid, not gourmet but nostalgia-sparking pizza for under $4, you can’t go wrong with Market Pantry. The Target brand offers a variety of toppings, ranging from cheese to supreme, each priced under $4. “This is my families go to pizza. The quality is good and the price point is perfect,” a shopper writes. “I’m a jacks pizza fan however I find this better value and quality. A must try,” another adds.

Mama Cozzi’s (Aldi)

Not only is Aldi’s cheese pizza one of the most affordable, starting at $2.75, but the Mama Cozzi pizza line also has a devoted fan base. “I’m a huge fan of Mama Cozzi’s. Cheap and delicious, can’t beat it for the price and tastes better than 99% of frozen pizza,” one Redditor says. “I like Mamma Cozzis pizzas. Surprisingly tasty and quite economical. I particularly like their Detroit Style pepperoni but to enhance it with more flavor, just add other ingredients like red onion, mushrooms, pepper, pizza seasoning, peppers, whatever it takes. I like the crisp toasted edges, caramelized cheese, the dough is not bad at all. The trick is to build on the pizza your way but if not, it’s good enough for me on its own. And the price is right. I’m not a fan of the take and bake. I like their frozen stuff better,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

365 Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods 365 Pizzas are simply delicious. They taste incredibly fresh, and the cheese or pepperoni pies cost a little over $5 each. The crusts are made with enriched unbleached white flour, and they use only real cheese. Other ingredients include EVOO, tomato paste, organic cane sugar, and lots of herbs and spices.