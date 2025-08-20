8 Seafood Chains With the Best Grilled Salmon

Grilled salmon is a healthy and delicious high-protein dish that can be enjoyed in a plethora of ways. Whether you love salmon in salads, a stir fry or as the main dish with sides, it’s a satisfying meal. Although it’s a popular choice when dining out, not every restaurant delivers. It can oftentimes be rubbery or overcooked, wasting your time and money. That said, there are several chains that serve flaky, nice golden brown salmon that’s cooked to perfection. Here are eight seafood spots that customers say are the best.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood sources seafood daily and serves the highest quality of fish diners rave about. On OpenTable, several customers commented on how incredible the salmon is. Lisa from Chicago wrote, “The salmon and steak was great. The ambience was amazing. The wine was to die for.” Kia from Virigina commented, “My simply grilled salmon was cooked to perfection.” Jason from Philadelphia wrote, “Great service- delicious salmon. Perfect quick date night.” Marissa from San Francisco shared, “Came here during restaurant week for lunch and dinner- for the salmon for lunch and lobster pasta for dinner and was sooooo good.”

Red Lobster

It’s no secret that Red Lobster has had its share of financial problems over the years and filed for bankruptcy. The popular seafood chain closed many restaurants as a result, but in June 2025, the company received good news–it’s getting back on track and exiting bankruptcy soon, according to CBS News. While the chain has struggled, many locations remain open and customers are giving Red Lobster high praises for its salmon. On OpenTable, diners complimented the restaurant. Fred from Palm Springs wrote, “This was better than expected. I had the salmon bowl, which was very fresh salmon, rice, salad, and brussels sprouts. I thought it was a great meal. The service was outstanding.” Greg from Denver shared, “My wife had the Salmon Bowl and loved it. The vegetables on each of our plates were cooked to perfection. If you had blindfolded me and not told me where I was dining, I would have had no idea I was at a Red Lobster – again, the first time was better this week then the second time.”

Legal Sea Foods

New England-based restaurant Legal Sea Foods has been serving fresh quality seafood since 1950 and continues to wow customers. Kim from East Tennessee wrote on OpenTable “The food was phenomenal! The cajun salmon and the lobster Mac & cheese were top notch!” Jonathan from San Francisco wrote, “Really impressed w quality of oysters and salmon.” Another diner shared, “My wife had the salmon pilaf which she said was very very good. We would go back again.”

Bonefish Grill

Fans love Bonefish Grill for its signature Bang Bang Shrimp, but the salmon is also noteworthy. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Our server Bayu was more than happy to work with our request for our fish to be prepared in butter only, making certain there were no toxic seed oils. He spoke with the chef and our wild caught salmon and mahi mahi was beyond delicious.” Another shared, “Food and service was amazing appetizer very prompt salad on a cold plate I love that. My husband and my meal were both great mahi-mahi and salmon. Bread and seasoned oil great as well.”

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood delivers a high-end luxury dining experience with impeccable service and top-notch meals like grilled salmon that customers gush over. On OpenTable, one person wrote, “The warm goat cheese salad and the Norwegian salmon were our favs.” Another wrote, “Everything on the menu was delicious! Cocktails were also very good. Definitely recommend the crab cake and the salmon.” And Chia from Cancun shared, “Everything from the calamari appetizer to the perfectly cooked steak and salmon topped with lobster tail was perfect, but to top it all off Margot and her staff were phenomenal.”

Ocean Prime

For celebrations, special occasions or a night out to impress, Ocean Prime is the top-of-the-line chain that dazzles diners and one dish that stands out is the salmon. “Salmon teriyaki was was very tasty and steak nicely cooked. The desserts portions were huge,” one customer wrote on OpenTable. Another OpenTable reviewer commented, “The highlights was the filet mignon (tender and thick), Chilean sea bass (soft and flaky), fried calamari (portion size is smaller compared to 2 years ago but understandable due to inflation), and the salmon (cooked to perfection, paired well with the bed of sticky rice and vegetables).” A third wrote, “seated on time at our requested booth – service was great and our scallops and salmon were prepared perfect. do not miss their warm vanilla dessert!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is a smaller chain with locations in eight states and customers can’t get enough of their classic salmon dish. A Yelp reviewer wrote, “I started my delectable journey with Pappadeaux’s in the early 90’s when I used to take business trips to Houston, Dallas & Austin, texas. then in 2005, i discovered that they were in Phoenix, Az. equally as phenomenal! now, over 11 years later, i’m back in the phoenix area and of course I have to stop back here! and its just as delicious and phenomenol as ever! you must order the new salmon & shrimp and the sea bass. they are both off the chain!!!” Another wrote, “I had the Atlantic salmon, which was perfectly cooked and served with broccoli. A squeeze of lemon juice brought everything together beautifully.”

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

The fun, family-friendly chain serves up an unforgettable experience and meal. On Tripadvisor, one diner wrote, “I just got back from a 2-week trip to Long Beach, CA! We went to quite a few restaurants to eat and one of our favorites was BubbaGump! The salmon was great.” Another reviewer on Yelp shared, ” Our food was so good i ordered Jenny’s Surf and turf the Salmon was perfect”