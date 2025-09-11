Salmon is one of those dishes that can be hit or miss. There is nothing worse than an improperly cooked and seasoned filet, but nothing better than a fresh piece of salmon cooked to perfection. While most restaurant chains serve salmon, not all are worth ordering. We asked around, taste tested, and scoured reviews online to find the best. Here are 7 restaurant chains that nail perfectly cooked salmon.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill specializes in seafood, and the salmon is ”

Fans love Bonefish Grill for its signature Bang Bang Shrimp, but the salmon is “beyond delicious,” according to a Yelp reviewer. They also offer a few types of salmon, including a Lightly Seasoned Wood-Grilled Salmon and a sauce, such as Mango Salsa or Lemon Butter, and specialty and seasonal salmon dishes, which in the past have included Cedar Plank Maple Bourbon Salmon and Cilantro Lime Salmon.

The Capital Grille

You might pay more for salmon at The Capital Grille, but the upscale chain’s expertly roasted, buttery salmon is worth it. The trademark salmon dish on the menu is Seared Citrus-Glazed Salmo* with Marcona Almonds and Brown Butter. “Lightly seared and served with haricots verts and sweet, cippolini onions,” which costs $50. Diners maintain it is “absolutely delicious!” and “The best tasting salmon EVER!!!!” in one Facebook post.

Fogo de Chão

Fun fact: You don’t have to eat meat to enjoy Fogo de Chão. One of my best friends is a pescatarian, and swears that salmon at the Pan-Seared Salmon, available to order a la carte, is one of the best she’s had. It is topped with chimichurri and served with grilled asparagus, and includes the Market Table & Feijoada Bar and seasonal sides for $47.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

If you like salmon with a kick, head over to Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen for a cajun-spiced salmon. They also serve more traditional Altantic salmon, "which was perfectly cooked and served with broccoli. A squeeze of lemon juice brought everything together beautifully," according to a Yelp reviewer.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

I love Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, a high-end steak chain serving up moist, evenly cooked salmon entrées. The Barbecue Salmon Fillet is a favorite with fish eaters and features a fresh piece of fish topped with a barbeque glaze and mushrooms, per the menu. “I was skeptical hearing about the barbecued Scottish salmon – barbecue is usually bold; salmon is subtle. But it was absolutely wonderful. They told me it was freshly flown in. My colleagues all had steaks. But to me, the side dishes we ordered really turned the meal into something special beyond a good steak or seafood dish. The macaroni and cheese and lobster was good enough to be a main dish. The asparagus and green beans were well-prepared and tasty. Fries were OK. There were 3-4 dishes and wines that were sold out; I can’t say how typical that is. But we had a great dinner near the bar – but the acoustics were good so that it wasn’t too noisy. A+ experience, since I wasn’t paying!” a Tripadvisor reviewer says.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s is praised for fresh, expertly grilled salmon. The chain sources fish and seafood daily. OpenTable diners rave on how incredible the salmon is. Lisa from Chicago calls the salmon “great,” while Kia from Virigina commented, “My simply grilled salmon was cooked to perfection.” Jason from Philadelphia wrote, “Great service- delicious salmon.”

Ocean Prime

At Ocean Prime salmon is one of the standout dishes. “Salmon teriyaki was was very tasty and steak nicely cooked. The desserts portions were huge,” one customer wrote on OpenTable. Another OpenTable reviewer added that the salmon is “cooked to perfection, paired well with the bed of sticky rice and vegetables.”