These grocery stores serve hot breakfasts worth grabbing before you shop.

If you are craving a hot breakfast and have to go grocery shopping, you might as well kill two birds with one stone. A handful of grocery stores have hot food bars that serve breakfast. Whether you are craving eggs and bacon or pancakes and sausage, you can get your warm breakfast fix while picking up all the food items on your shopping list. Here are 5 grocery stores with the best hot breakfast counters, according to shoppers.

Lunds & Byerlys

Lunds & Byerlys is a gourmet grocery store shopping chain in Minnesota. They have a delicious breakfast hot bar available daily from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM, offering hot, fresh morning favorites priced around $8.99/lb. “Start your morning the delicious way,” the store shared on social media. “Our Breakfast Hot Bar is just $8.99/lb this week for Extras Members! Available 7 AM – 11 AM, so you can load up on all your favorites—hot, fresh, and ready when you are. Swing in early and build your perfect breakfast plate!

Wegmans

Wegmans is another upscale chain in the Northeast with an unbeatable hot bar with warm breakfast options, including grab-and-go hot breakfast sandwiches. Many customers on Reddit note that hot food bar and prepared items can be pricey, but the offerings are delicious. “They use fresh ingredients and sauces that are made in the central kitchen,” says a Redditor.

Publix Deli

The Publix hot breakfast is a limited pilot program featuring Boar’s Head sandwiches, available only at select store locations from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Offerings include a Turkey Sausage Eggwich, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Everything Croissant, Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, and a Breakfast Burrito.

HEB Deli

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H-E-B sells hot breakfast items like kolaches, empanadas, and breakfast sandwiches in select deli and bakery areas, usually starting after 7:00 AM for around $3.28 each. “Seems to vary from store to store. Some do just donuts, and some do kolaches, empanadas, tacos, etc. One store near me even used to have a self-serve coffee bar, but covid killed it, and they never brought it back,” says a shopper.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee hot breakfast options are served daily from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., mainly at their Market Grille. Popular items include the Good Start meal, which comes with two eggs any style, hash browns, choice of thick-cut bacon or sausage (links or patties), and toast or sweet cream pancakes, Biscuits & Gravy, and the Country Sampler.