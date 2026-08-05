I Tried 6 Store-Bought Hummus Brands & One Embarrassed the Rest

We tasted six popular options to find the best creamy, flavorful dip.

Having some sort of hummus in the fridge at all times is a non-negotiable for me, something I cannot do without. Rich, creamy, bright, and versatile, there are so many ways to use this delicious dish whether as a simple dip with bread and vegetables, a spread for chicken wraps, as a side for a rice dish, spread on Wasa cracker; the list goes on. There are so many different types of hummus available but every brand should be judged by their basic, no-frills, original hummus (which should not contain more than a handful of ingredients). I tried six different brands to see how they stacked up in terms of taste, texture, and ranked them from least to best. Read on to see how they compare.

Boar’s Head Traditional Hummus

Boar’s Head Traditional Hummus was a little bland, with a thinner consistency than some of the other hummus choices. There wasn’t enough acid in the hummus to make the flavors pop, but for a basic everyday option it’s not terrible.

Sabra Classic Hummus

Sabra Classic Hummus had a nice texture, not too smooth, not too grainy, but the flavor was lacking and it had a slightly bitter aftertaste. This could definitely be dressed up a little with some added lemon to brighten it up. Just ok, not great.

Hafla Classic Hummus

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Hafla Classic Hummus had a nice velvety texture to it but nothing really stood out—it was a perfectly good basic hummus but lacked acidity. The flavor had a slight sweetness to it compared to the other options which was surprising (there isn’t any sugar listed in the ingredients). A nice middle-of-the road choice.

Fresh ‘n Nova Authentic Hummos

I really love the Fresh ‘n Nova Authentic Hummos—it has a slightly coarse texture while still being very creamy, very much like an authentic chickpea texture. The flavor is bold and rich with a nice acidic brightness to it. This is an everyday hummus with a nutty homemade quality that doesn’t disappoint.

O Organics Traditional Hummus

O Organics Traditional Hummus is a thoroughly solid everyday hummus: Smooth, creamy, with just the right amount of garlic. The milder flavor makes it perfect for kids and adults alike to enjoy with breadsticks or part of a crudite platter. Delicious!

Cedar Reserve Organic Hummus

Cedar Reserve Organic Hummus is smooth, rich, creamy, and absolutely delicious. Every element in this dip shines, especially as it’s made with actual olive oil as any good hummus should be. The flavor is rich enough to stand by itself, and balanced enough to handle extra olive oil/lemon, or toppings like pine nuts. Absolutely fantastic option with one of the cleanest ingredient lists I’ve seen so far.