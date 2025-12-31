5 Best Frozen Waffle Brands, According to Shoppers

These frozen waffle picks taste homemade right from the toaster.

Frozen waffles are a tasty and convenient option for breakfast—simply throw one in the toaster or air fryer and you have a delicious breakfast within minutes. While waffles have not always been the healthiest option to start the day, there are now plenty of better-for-you options fans appreciate. So which ones deserve a permanent spot in your freezer? Here are five of the best frozen waffle brands, according to shoppers.

Great Value Buttermilk Waffles

Shoppers love the value and taste of the Great Value Buttermilk Waffles. “Once I figured out the right setting on my toaster, I practically live on these things,” one Walmart customer said. “Sometimes I eat 2 with just butter (like toast) and other times I put syrup on them. I always try to keep a package in our chest freezer so I never run out.

Kodiak Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles

Kodiak Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles contain 12 g of protein per serving and taste amazing, fans say. “For an on the go breakfast that still tastes like you spent all morning cooking, you can’t go wrong with these waffles. They cook up in just minutes in your toaster and come out crispy with a fluffy, flavorful inside. Highly recommend!!” one shopper raved.

Sprouts Organic Homestyle Waffles

Sprouts Organic Homestyle Waffles are a must-have breakfast item, according to fans. “These are better than the name brand to me. Great to eat with berries of your choice and sometimes I like to put a bit of whipped cream if I so choose to eat as a dessert,” one shopper shared.

Trader Joe’s Whole Grain Waffles

Trader Joe's Whole Grain Waffles are wildly popular with TJ's shoppers who love these made-in-Belgium delights. "I have it with peanut butter as a snack sometimes but more recently had avocado and fried egg on it and it was lovely," one said. "I just grabbed a box of these to feed my 1 yr old for breakfast now n then. Whole grain waffles will always be a win," another commented.

Eggo Protein Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles

Eggo Protein Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles contain 10 g of protein per serving and taste so good you don’t need syrup, fans say. “Love the extra protein,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “We normally buy the cinnamon flavored extra thick ones but would prefer to have these just because you know you’re getting an additional protein and they taste great!”