5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Garlic Butter Shrimp

From Cajun boils to classic scampi, these shrimp dishes deliver bold garlic flavor.

Garlic butter shrimp is a simple yet intensely flavorful dish, with the light and delicate shrimp perfectly complemented by the savory garlic and creamy lemony butter. Usually served with rice, pasta, potatoes, garlic bread and more, this is one of the most popular ways to enjoy shrimp and other seafood. If you’re craving this additively delicious seafood staple, there are plenty of chains where this shrimp dish is a must-have. Here are five restaurants with the best garlic butter shrimp

Bag O’ Crab

Cajun seafood chain Bag O’ Crab has both head-on and regular garlic butter shrimp on the menu fans rave about. “Absolutely beasted this 1lb bag of shrimp with garlic butter,” one diner shared. “The potatoes and corn were cooked perfectly and had great flavor!! I got the fries last time, and they were so crispy. The best place to bring your friends and family to enjoy some seafood boil.”

A&J Seafood Shack

West coast chain A&J Seafood Shack has a fan-favorite Garlic Shrimp plate on the menu. “Inspired by Oahu’s North Shore shrimp trucks, our version is loaded with fresh jumbo shrimp, caramelized garlic, spices & sweet butter. Served with a juicy pineapple, lemon wedges & steamed rice,” the restaurant says. “The sauce they put on their garlic shrimp leaves a lasting impression on your taste buds! 10/10 would recommend,” one diner raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has Garlic Shrimp Scampi on the menu, served in a signature garlic scampi sauce with the choice of one side. The new Shrimp & Sauce is also perfect for garlic shrimp lovers: Baked shrimp tossed in your favorite butter and served with choice of side. Guests can choose Roasted Garlic Butter for their shrimp and sauce flavor.

Bonefish Grill

The Lobster Stuffed Shrimp at Bonefish Grill is made with jumbo shrimp stuffed with lobster imperial, topped with lemon butter sauce, and served with seasonal vegetable and jasmine rice. “This entree is our new craving! 😍” one fan said via Instagram.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Shrimp Scampi at Carrabba’s Italian Grill is made with garlic, white wine, and lemon butter sauce served with baked bread. ‘Dinner tonight was incredible. The shrimp scampi appetizer is phenomenal. the lasagna melts in your mouth and the wine selection is unmatched,” one fan said.