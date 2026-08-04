7 Best Refrigerated Pulled Pork Brands, According to Shoppers

Enjoy quick BBQ at home with these easy heat-and-eat store options.

If you love pulled pork but don’t want to spend ages making it from scratch, head over to your local grocery store and you might be surprised by how good some heat-and-eat options are. These refrigerated options are not only delicious but very good quality, letting shoppers enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, wraps, salads and more without any of the work or cleanup. So which are the best? Here are seven store-bought pulled pork products shoppers love.

Del Real Foods Slow Cooked Pork Carnitas

Del Real Slow Cooked Pork Carnitas is delicious and takes just seven minutes to heat up. “Absolutely glad I tried these pork carnitas,” one Walmart shopper said. “They taste pretty authentic, I’d rate this a 9 out of 10, and trust me I’m a very picky eater AND I’m Mexican, so I know the good stuff lol.”

Jack Daniel’s Seasoned Pulled Pork

Jack Daniel’s Seasoned Pulled Pork is made from slow-smoked shredded pork shoulder. “Jack Daniel’s Seasoned Pulled Pork is amazing! It’s fully cooked and ready to heat, which makes meal prep super easy. The flavor is rich, smoky, and perfectly seasoned — you can really taste the Jack Daniel’s glaze,” one shopper said.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Pulled Pork

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Pulled Pork is perfect for those who like a sweeter option. “This barbecue is absolutely delicious! I like to get the Jack Daniel’s honey. It’s sweet and spicy. I’m able to feed 4 people with one tray,” one shopper said.

LLOYD’S Seasoned Shredded Pork

LLOYD’S Seasoned Shredded Pork is perfect for making at-home BBQ sandwiches. “I recently purchased this as I was craving some BBQ without having to spend the price of going to a BBQ place and I could have it at home,” one shopper said. “It is sort of a creamier consistency than ‘real’ bbq but it tasted good and a tub will make several sandwiches.”

Trader Joe’s Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork

The Trader Joe’s Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork is a must-try. “The pulled pork is 10/10 and really could make 3 meals,” one shopper said. “The hardwood smoked pulled pork is 10/10. Make a bowl, make nachos, crisp it in a skillet and eat by itself, whatever. It’s so delicious and versatile.”

Marketside Ready to Heat Smoked & Seasoned Pulled Pork

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Marketside Ready to Heat Smoked & Seasoned Pulled Pork in BBQ Sauce is convenient and delicious. “This tastes like homemade pulled pork. I’ve tried other brands but they taste greasy. This has a lot of tender pork and is not spicy. I opened the bag and poured it a pan in my air fryer to heat up,” one shopper said.

Good & Gather Seasoned Pulled Pork in Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

Good & Gather Seasoned Pulled Pork in Bourbon Barbecue Sauce is made with seasoned pulled pork and bold bourbon barbecue sauce. “This is really tasty! I was surprised at how much we enjoyed it. It heats up quickly. We used it to make pulled pork flatbreads with green onion and mozzarella. Delicious!” one Target shopper said.