5 New Walmart Grocery Items Hitting Shelves in August 2026

Discover the latest food finds arriving at Walmart this month.

Walmart is the ultimate one stop shop. There aren’t many physical stores where you can get craft supplies, a bra, all of your groceries, a new TV, a fishing pole, and a gift for your nephew’s 11th birthday in one trip. With new items hitting the shelves all the time, here are five grocery finds to grab in the upcoming month.

Hot Pockets Snack Breaks Apple Pie

Hot Pockets Snack Breaks Apple Pie makes for the ideal sweet treat to have on standby in the freezer. “The filling is sweet and delicious!! Nice lil snack for the kids. We loved how fast they cook just a minute in the microwave and boom a crispy crust and tasty desert. Def recommend,” a Walmart customer said.

BTS Oreos

Skip the classic Oreos this week and go for the BTS Oreos. “BTS Oreo is a fun twist on a classic. The purple packaging catches your eye, but the real surprise is the smooth vanilla/pancake flavor that feels a little lighter than a regular Oreo,” a Walmart customer said. “It’s unique without being over the top! A cool collaboration that delivers both nostalgia and a tasty treat.”

NG Probiotic Lemonberry Yoggies

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The NG Probiotic Lemonberry Yoggies are a favorite snack among customers. “This is the best flavor for the yoggies snacks. Hands down! Honestly the berry and strawberry ones are very good, but the lemon berry flavor. Deeeeeelish! I think I eat them more than my kiddos,” a Walmart customer said. “These taste amazing,” another said.

Smucker’s Uncrustables Burstin’ Blueberry Morning Protein Snacks

New Fridge ’em or Freeze ’em Smucker’s Uncrustables Burstin’ Blueberry Morning Protein Snacks are breaking free of the need to thaw them when you’re craving an uncrustable. “I was happy to see these since I’ve been waiting for a blueberry uncrustable. These are really good and strong blueberry flavor. Filled with a surprisingly decent amount of peanut butter and blueberry jelly compared to the grape ones which I noticed the difference right away, I checked and they actually weigh more,” a Walmart customer said.

Bush’s Dill Pickle Flavored Baked Beans

If you’re a fan of pickled flavored things, now your baked beans can even be pickle flavored. “It’s a true pickle taste–the pickle is strong. It’s a little deceiving because our mind anticipates brown sugar or BBQ(from years of regular beans), but it’s a true pickle flavor. We love it,” a Walmart customer said.