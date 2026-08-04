I Tried 6 Campbell’s Chunky Soups & One Is Head and Shoulders Above the Rest

Here is how six popular varieties ranked from worst to best.

Premade chunky soups are a nice option when you want something light yet filling, a one-stop-shop where all you have to do is heat and eat. Campbell’s has several new chunky soups on the shelves right now, and from the packaging alone they look delicious—but how do they actually taste? I grabbed six of the Campbell’s Chunky Bowls to see how they compared, and ranked them from least to best. These bowls take just minutes to heat up in the microwave for a quick, easy meal: Here’s how they stacked up.

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls Creamy Chicken Bacon Mac

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls Creamy Chicken Bacon Mac contains chicken, bacon, and macaroni pasta with 15g of protein per container. There was not one element of this soup I liked, I’m afraid—the broth had a strange sourness to it, the chicken was mushy, the bacon was almost nonexistent, and the pasta was far too soft. Hard pass.

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls Meat Lovers Mac

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls Meat Lovers Mac contains macaroni pasta, sausage, beef and pork, with 16g of protein per container. The broth has a strange, almost bitter taste to it and the meat crumbles were like little balls of sawdust. Another hard pass.

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls Spicy Mexican Style Chili

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls Spicy Mexican Style Chili is packed with is black beans, pinto beans, corn, seasoned beef and pork crumble, with 25g of protein per bowl. I love spicy food and was pleasantly surprised with how this soup was actually spicy, but couldn’t really pick out any flavor other than spice. This is one to keep on hand for when you have a cold and want to clear your sinuses out!

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls Classic Chicken Noodle

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls Classic Chicken Noodle contains chicken meat with no antibiotics, chunks of carrots and celery, and enriched egg noodles, with 15g of protein per bowl. The broth was lovely and rich, but the noodles were a little too soft, as were the veggies. Overall a very nice soup generously packed with ingredients.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls Chili Mac

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls Chili Mac is made with ground beef and pork, beans, vegetables and macaroni tossed with tomatoes, with 17g of protein per bowl. The broth had that authentic Southwestern flavor, nice and savory with a hint of smoke. The beans were a little too mushy but it’s overall a quality soup that I’d buy again.

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls White Bean Chili

Campbell’s Chunky Bowls White Bean Chili contains chunks of white chicken, pea beans, green peppers, and corn, and has 25g of protein in each single-serve bowl. What a lovely soup this was: The broth was creamy and savory with a hint of spice, and the chicken was tender and juicy. Delicious and very “moreish.”