6 Best Sausages in Grocery Stores, According to Chefs

Chefs share top grocery store sausages for flavor and quality.

Sausage is a fridge staple that is not only a breakfast favorite but also ideal for pastas, sandwiches, soups and grilling. Whether it’s Italian, bratwurst, chorizo, or chicken sausage, there’s a style for almost every cuisine and meal. But not all grocery store options deliver the same level of flavor and quality. To help narrow it down, chefs share the best sausages to look for, from classic links to standout specialty picks that bring serious taste to the table.

Manda

Manda is a Louisiana-made brand that’s available in grocers across the South and online. It’s a go-to for Chef Frederick Terluin, executive chef, Bally’s Baton Rouge Casino + Hotel. “The flavor is out of this world, with just the right amount of spice to add a little zip to dishes without an overpowering or unnecessary amount of heat,” he says. “It’s juicy, flavorful and uses only high-quality ingredients. In Louisiana, we don’t mess around with low-quality or low-flavor, and Manda always delivers perfectly. Chef Frederick added, “As an aside, their boudin is phenomenal as well!”

Aidells

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Aidells are fully cooked sausages made with recognizable ingredients and no fillers, which appeals to shoppers looking for something a step above typical mass-market brands. “Their sausages have a really good texture and flavor, and they tend to use more interesting ingredient combinations, so they feel a bit less generic than most grocery store options,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger.

Johnsonville

Another solid choice chefs love is Johnsonville. “It’s more classic, but very consistent, and the flavor is exactly what people expect from a traditional sausage, which makes it an easy pick,” says Dozus. One thing you’ll notice about Johnsonville’s products is how they’ve achieved the perfect fat content for meat. “The company has worked hard to have just enough fat to provide a good texture with no extra shrinkage after the product is grilled,” says Mark McShane. Mark McShane is a Chef | Food Safety Expert at Level 3 Food Hygiene Certificate. “Additionally, Johnsonville has found that using a bit more meat in their sausages gives them a much firmer bite, and they retain their shape longer on the grill compared to other brands,” he explains.

Evergood

Evergood is known for bold, well-seasoned sausages, especially its hot links, which have a noticeable kick and smoky depth. That makes them stand out from milder, more generic grocery store options. Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com, is a big fan. She recently made a sheet pan of the brand’s pineapple sausage with roasted veggies to meal prep for the week. “The sausage is pork-based, but it doesn’t taste heavy, and the pineapple lends such a fresh, sweet taste to the savory meat,” she explains. “I will absolutely purchase again–I’ve seen it at Costco and love that I can buy it in bulk, and it freezes well.”

Isernio’s Chicken Sausage

Isernio’s Chicken Sausage delivers a rare mix of clean ingredients, strong flavor, and better-for-you nutrition compared to traditional pork sausage. When Kirk makes soup or meatballs, this is her brand. “It’s made of all-natural ingredients, and the seasonings in the sausage are so fresh tasting and wholesome,” she says. “They have a ton of different options, like a good breakfast sausage that I use for our breakfast sausage hash brown casserole.

Kiolbassa

Kiolbassa is known for its slow-smoked sausages, which gives a deep, savory flavor. Like other hardwood-smoked brands, this process builds a richer flavor profile that stands out in dishes like jambalaya, on the grill or in simple sausage-and-pepper meals. “Kiolbassa, the smoke flavor is rich with just enough fat to keep them juicy and the sausage casing has a great snap,” says Lisa Lotts, home cook, recipe developer, owner and publisher of Garlic and Zest. “If you’re looking for the sausage to be the star of the meal, Kiolbassa is my pick.”