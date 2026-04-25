The Unhealthiest Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches in America

See which fried chicken sandwiches are highest in calories.

Going out for a fast-food chicken sandwich is never going to be the most sensible choice in terms of a healthy meal, but there are times when this meal really hits the spot. There are wild variations in calorie counts even within fast-food restaurants, with some spots offering sandwiches that are somewhat reasonable and others that will take a huge chunk out of your daily calorie needs, just for the sandwich alone. It should be noted that the fast food chicken sandwiches are nowhere near as egregious calorie-wise as many sit-down chains, some of which are in the thousands compared to the worst on this list which is 840 cals. Here are six of the unhealthiest chicken sandwiches in America, based on calorie content.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich is 600 calories, with 31g of protein. This sandwich is made with a hand-breaded Chicken Fillet, dill pickles, and Zax Sauce® on a toasted potato bun. If you choose the combo (Crinkle Fries and small drink) the calorie count goes up to 1390 calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC Classic Chicken Sandwich

KFC‘s Classic Chicken Sandwich is 650 calories, and contains 34g of protein which is very respectable. This sandwich is made with an Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and the Colonel’s real mayo. The Zinger Sandwich is just 490 calories, which is impressive.

Burger King

Burger King‘s Original Chicken Sandwich is 680 calories and 23g of protein. This iconic sandwich is made with a lightly breaded chicken topped with crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun, a classic fast food menu item that enjoys enduring popularity.

Popeyes

Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich is 700 calories, with 28g of protein. It’s actually one of the better options on the menu as the other sandwiches are a little more calorific: TFor example, the Spicy Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich is 840 calories.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Chicken Sandwich is 780 calories which is a lot, but it also has 47g of protein which is great. This sandwich is made with 3 chicken fingers, Cane’s Sauce, and lettuce on a toasted bun. Be careful about adding extra sauce—one serving is 190 calories.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Spicy Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger is 840 calories and sporadically returns to menus. Fans love this sandwich despite the calorie count, but the chain also has a Classic Chicken Sandwich for 550 calories. There’s also the Grilled Chicken Wrap for just 420 calories.