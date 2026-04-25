7 Best Hot Dog Brands Made With 100% Real Beef, According to Shoppers

Upgrade your next cookout with these top-rated, all-beef franks.

Hot dogs have long had the reputation of being a cheap processed food product packed with dubious ingredients, something that tastes good but is terrible for your health. Thankfully hot dog-lovers no longer have to feel guilty about indulging in their favorite cookout treats, as there are plenty of high-quality, delicious options made with real beef and no fillers. These dogs are great for kids and adults alike, and shoppers can stock up knowing they are eating a quality product and not mystery meat. Here are seven shopper-approved hot dog brands made with 100% real beef.

Teton Waters Ranch Bun Length Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Teton Waters Ranch Bun Length Uncured Beef Hot Dogs contains just beef, water, and spices—and that’s it. “Delicious hot dogs, I bring them to barbecues so that I’m not eating the junky ones that are commonly at gatherings,” one Sprouts shopper said.

True Story Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

True Story Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are made with 100 % quality beef and no dodgy additives. “Love the clean label organic ingredients. They taste awesome. Def expensive but a nice occasional treat without fear of unknown junk ingredients,” one shopper commented.

Sakura Wagyu Farms Kobe Beef Uncured Hot Dog

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Sakura Wagyu Farms American-Style Kobe Beef Uncured Hot Dogs are a huge hit with shoppers who love the taste and quality of these all-beef dogs. “One of the best tasting hot dogs,” one Sprouts shopper said. “They plump up when grilled or boiled. They come as a 4 pack, which makes perfect sense since hot dog buns typically come 8 to a pack. Perfect size and delicious.”

Force of Nature Beef Hotdogs

Force of Nature Beef Hotdogs are made with 100% regenerative grass-fed beef and shoppers are impressed. “We’ve had a lot of grass fed/small business made hot dogs. These are by far the best,” one shared in the reviews.

365 Organic Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs are the real deal: Made with 100% real beef and absolutely delicious. “One of the best hot dogs I’ve tasted. It’s more of a Jumbo too,” one happy Amazon shopper shared.

Applegate Naturals Grass-Fed Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Applegate Naturals Grass-Fed Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are made with 100% grass-fed pasture-raised beef for a better-for-you, tasty dog. “Great flavor, no thick outer skin, a little on the pricey side but you get what you pay for. Much healthier than regular hot dogs,” one Target shopper said.

True Story Organic Grass Fed Mini Beef Hot Dogs

True Story Organic Grass Fed Mini Beef Hot Dogs are made from 100% USDA organic grass-fed beef and perfect for making sauerkraut & weenies (try it, seriously). “These mini beef hot dogs are so tasty! I love that they’re made with 100% grass-fed beef and organic ingredients. They’re great as a quick snack, for appetizers, or even at a party. Everyone loved them!” one fan raved.