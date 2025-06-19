6 Gym Machines That Flatten Your Belly Fast, Says Trainer

Navigating the gym can feel like a struggle in itself. Between selecting the right machines to lifting properly in the weight room, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. And if you’re looking to melt stubborn belly fat, walking in with a solid game plan is essential. That’s why we spoke with a fitness expert who shares the best gym machines that fire up the core muscles and help tighten your tummy.

“Effective gym machines engage multiple core muscles—including the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques—while encouraging proper posture, controlled movement, and consistent breathing,” explains Caitlin Donato, director of fitness at Pritikin Longevity Center. “Look for machines that challenge balance, improve spinal alignment, and require active core stabilization to burn more calories and build a stronger foundation.”

It’s important to note that machines on their own only contribute to 7% of your total daily calorie burn, Caitlin says. For visible results, machine work should be incorporated into a broader workout plan that includes resistance training, cardio intervals, and metabolic conditioning.

Now, let’s explore the top six gym machines to melt belly fat.

Inverted Leg Press

“The angle of push requires active core engagement to stabilize the spine and hips,” Caitlin explains.

How To Do It:

Begin seated or lie down at the inverted leg press machine with your feet shoulder-distance apart on the platform. Let go of the safety handles and bend both knees as you lower the platform toward your chest with control. Press through both heels to push the platform back up; be careful not to lock your knees when reaching the top of the move.

Roman Chair Hyperextensions

“[This machine] targets not just the abs but also the glutes, lower back, and spinal stabilizers—critical for posture and injury prevention,” Caitlin says.

How To Do It:

Situate yourself at a Roman chair with your feet secured and your hips positioned right above the pad. Cross your arms in front of your chest or hold onto a weight for extra resistance. Keep your body in a straight line, then lower your upper body by hinging your hips until your torso is approximately 90 degrees to your legs. Activate your buttocks and lower back to raise your torso to the start position.

Rowing Machine

“[The rowing machine] delivers full-body conditioning while training the core to transfer power efficiently with every stroke,” Caitlin explains.

How To Do It:

Sit at the rowing machine and make sure your feet are strapped in securely. Grab onto the handle using a neutral grip, hands shoulder-distance apart. Drive with your legs, lean back slightly, and pull the handle to your lower ribs. Reverse the movement as you extend your arms, hinge at the hips, and bend both knees to return.

Captain’s Chair

“[Using the captain’s chair is] a beginner-friendly option that isolates abdominal muscles while providing back support for safety,” Caitlin points out.

How To Do It:

Position yourself in the captain’s chair, placing your forearms on the pads and your back pressed into the backrest. Firmly take hold of the handles and allow your legs to hang. Activate your core as you lift your knees to your chest. Lower using control, keeping tension in your core.

Cable Machines

“[The cable machine is] incredibly versatile for targeting different core regions with proper form and progressive resistance,” Caitlin notes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You can perform a variety of productive exercises at the cable machine to engage the core, such as cable woodchoppers, cable Pallof press, cable standing crunches, and cable oblique twists.

Suspension Straps

“These create an unstable environment that forces continuous activation of deep core muscles, especially around the pelvis and spine,” says Caitlin.

Suspension straps provide a solid variety of moves to fire up the core, such as the suspended plank, suspended pike, TRX oblique knee tucks, and suspension strap rows.