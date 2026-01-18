5 Chains with the Best Hash Browns, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal which chain restaurants serve hash browns that are perfectly crispy and worth ordering.

Hash browns are hard to resist. Sure, they might not be the best for you now, but it’s not easy to turn down greasy, crispy, seasoned potatoes that pair deliciously with eggs, meat, and other breakfast staples. Hash browns that are cooked perfectly always hit the spot, but not every chain does them right. To determine which spots are worth your money, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef based in California, to reveal his favorite places for the best hash browns. Here are his top five picks.

Waffle House

Waffle House is a Southern icon that serves straightforward, satisfying comfort food like crispy hash browns.

"Waffle House hash browns are the undisputed GOAT, absolute royalty that deserves a crown," says Chef Andrew. "Picture this: shatteringly crispy golden edges that crunch like crazy, fluffy steamy centers that melt in your mouth, perfectly seasoned with that just right salty punch, and cooked fresh to order so they're always hot and never limp," he explains.

According to Chef Andrew, “You can scatter ’em, smother ’em in onions, cover ’em with cheese, chunk ’em with ham, or go full loaded. The possibilities are endless and every combo is pure bliss.” He adds, “This is the hash brown that people dream about and drive across states for.”

Cracker Barrel

For home-cooked-style Southern meals, there is no better place than Cracker Barrel.

“ Their hash brown casserole is straight-up decadent heaven that will ruin you for regular hash browns forever,” says Chef Andrew. “Layers upon layers of creamy, buttery shredded potatoes mixed with gooey melted cheese, all baked until the top turns into this irresistible crispy, golden, bubbly crust while the inside stays rich, warm, and melt-in-your-mouth indulgent.”

He explains, “It’s hearty, comforting, and tastes like the ultimate Southern grandma recipe dialed up to eleven. One bite and you’re in full cozy mode. This side dish doesn’t just steal the show, it becomes the whole breakfast party!”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans feels like home. It’s reliable comfort food, a welcoming environment, and a familiar, homestyle dining experience that feels approachable and dependable.

“Bob Evans delivers those classic farmhouse hash browns that feel like a warm, loving breakfast hug every single time,”says Chef Andrew. “Tender shredded potatoes with beautifully crispy edges, fluffy and soft insides, and that spot-on homemade seasoning that screams real, down-to-earth potato flavor without any fuss.” He adds, “They’re comforting, nostalgic, and so satisfying you can practically feel the care that went into them.”

McDonald’s

McDonald’s hash browns are iconic, addictive and still reigning supreme after all these years.

“Those perfect little golden ovals deliver ultra crispy, crunchy exteriors that give way to steamy, fluffy potato goodness inside, with that classic salty potato balance that’s impossible to resist,” says Chef Andrew. “They’re greasy in the most glorious way and consistent every single time you order.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s hash brown medallions are crispy little nuggets of pure joy.

“Golden, perfectly seasoned with those subtle herbs and that signature Chick-fil-A magic, they crunch like crazy on the outside while staying tender and potato-packed inside,” says Chef Andrew. “These are premium breakfast potatoes that feel fun, elevated, and downright addictive.”