7 Holiday Creamers Fans Say Make Coffee Taste Festive

Coffee lovers are spoiled for choice this time of year with the return of seasonal creamers plus many new options to try. With festive flavors like cinnamon, pumpkin, vanilla and more, each cup of coffee is transformed into an extra-special treat during the colder months, and customers can’t get enough. Here are seven holiday creamers coffee fans are loving at this time of year.

Chobani Cinnamon Coffee Cake Creamer

Chobani Cinnamon Coffee Cake Creamer is delicious, fans say. “This is the best creamer I’ve ever tried. I used to buy coffee out every day and now I just make my own at home with this,” one shopper said.

Harry Potter x Coffee mate Toffee Cauldron Cake Creamer

Coffee lovers rave about the Harry Potter x Coffee mate Toffee Cauldron Cake creamer (and now there's a new Harry Potter x Coffee mate Butterbeer Flavored Creamer!). "My favorite seasonal creamer. I wait all year for this one. It is so delicious and pairs well with different coffee flavors. I stock up when I find it, it goes fast," one fan said.

Sprouts Organic Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

Sprouts Organic Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer is a delight. “Just a few simple ingredients…it’s the best. I made my own in the past but this was easier and just as good. I hope you do more seasonal favorites. Snickerdoodle for Christmas?” one shopper said.

Starbucks Chestnut Praline Flavored Coffee Creamer

Coffee fans love the new Starbucks Chestnut Praline Flavored Coffee Creamer. “By far the absolutely most delicious coffee creamer that I have ever tasted,” one Walmart shopper said. “Tastes amazing in coffee and doesn’t have a bad aftertaste. The calories aren’t bad at all,” another agreed.

Chobani Cookie Butter Creamer

The new Chobani Cookie Butter Creamer is an absolute treat, with fans begging for it to become part of the permanent lineup. “I’ve tried all Chobani creamers and this one is definitely my #1 out of my top 3. I hope Chobani doesn’t discontinue it,” one said.

Forager Project

Forager Project’s Organic Dairy-free Cinnamon Vanilla Creamer is delicious and packed with better-for-you ingredients. “Crafted without any gums or oils. This organic, dairy-free creamer keeps morning clean and simple,” the companies says.

Natural Bliss Brown Sugar Oat Milk Creamer

Coffee mate Natural Bliss Brown Sugar Oat Milk Creamer is a fan-favorite creamer. “100% my favorite creamer. The brown sugar oat milk flavor is just on point. I don’t normally use alternative milk, but I do enjoy this oat milk. Whenever I put it in somebody’s cup of coffee, they also enjoy it,” one Target customer said.