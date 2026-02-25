7 Hot Dog Brands Made Without Fillers, According to Shoppers

All-beef hot dogs with clean ingredients and no fillers.

No cookout or ball game would be complete with a delicious hot dog, but this American staple food has historically been synonymous with questionable ingredients and low-quality meat. As shoppers become more discerning about the food they feed themselves and their families, brands are stepping up to the challenge and offering hot dogs that are not just acceptable but seriously impressive. Here are seven hot dog brands made without fillers you can feel good about giving the whole family.

True Story Grass Fed Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

I’m a big fan of the True Story Grass Fed Uncured Beef Hot Dogs (and the Mini Beef Hot Dogs!). These yummy skinless hot dogs are made from 100% grass-fed organic beef, seasoned with a touch of spice, and one of the cleanest ingredients lists I have ever seen for a hot dog. “My son is obsessed with these hot dogs. Clean label, so mama is happy,” one Sprouts shopper shared.

Hebrew National All Natural Uncured Beef Franks

Hebrew National All Natural Uncured Beef Franks are made from 100% kosher beef and no fillers, and shoppers love the brand. One fan said they felt comfortable giving these to their grandchildren, as “they have a lot of flavor and no added nitrates which is very important. I have tried all of the other natural hot dogs out there and these are the best by far.”

Teton Waters Ranch Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Teton Waters Ranch Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are made with 100% grass-fed beef, no added nitrites or nitrates, and no strange fillers or additives. “They taste better than regular beef hot dogs at the grocery store and there better for you. They’re delicious,” one Amazon shopper said.

Fork In the Road Mighty Good Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

I love the Fork In the Road brand for great deli meats, and the Mighty Good Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are no exception. “Fork in the Road. Best I’ve ever had,” one Redditor said about these better-for-you dogs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Applegate Organics The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog

Applegate Organics The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog is made with 100% certified regeneratively sourced beef, and zero dubious additives or fillers. “These taste SO good. Similar to the Costco hotdogs, but organic!! They are a bit small for my taste, but they are still delicious!” one Amazon shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Organic Uncured Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs

Trader Joe’s Organic Uncured Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs are made with quality ingredients and shoppers say they taste almost too good to be true. “90 calories only, 4g of fat, 8g of protein, and all beef!? Compared to the brand i used to eat (ball park all beef angus hot dogs) that come in at 160 calories, 15g of fat, and 6g of protein I can’t ever imagine going back,” one Redditor said.

Nathan’s Famous All Natural Uncured Beef Franks

Nathan’s Famous All Natural Uncured Beef Franks are made with real beef and no dodgy ingredients. “I love hot dogs, and Nathan’s is one of the best in the business. Their all-natural dogs are amazing, with the Nathan’s delicious flavor but the health benefits of no added nitrates,” one Kroger shopper said.