6 Best Hot Dog Chains in America, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the top chains serving the best hot dogs in America.

Americans love hot dogs. From backyard barbecues, birthday parties and baseball games, hot dogs are a beloved staple and a big part of American culture. They’re easily found on menus across the U.S., but not all hot dogs are of the same quality. Some chains do them better than others and Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share the top six spots for the best ones.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s is a Chicago-based chain that delivers Chicago street food at national chain scale without losing its identity. They now operate 70+ locations nationwide and continue expanding beyond the Midwest and it’s a go-to for Matt Jost, Culinary Executive Chef at Culinary Food Solutions. “This restaurant group has been around for a good while and has kept the food quality just as good as when it started out in 1963 in Villa Park,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wienerschnitzel

As the world’s largest hot dog chain, Wienerschnitzel has their process down to a science. “Despite the German-inspired name, this California-born spot serves up a quintessentially American hot dog,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “Their chili cheese dog is the go-to for most fans because it features a snappy casing and a perfect meat-to-bun ratio. Their signature chili recipe ties the whole thing together into a messy, mouthwatering classic.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Founded in 2002, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers delivers made-to-order comfort food like the 100% Vienna Beef hot dogs that are “snappy and savory,” says Chef Corrie. He explains, “The chain elevates it with a toasted, Texas toast-style split bun that adds a buttery, crisp contrast to the juicy frank. By griddling both the dog and the bun, Freddy’s creates a caramelized edge that deepens the flavor while keeping the texture simple but satisfying. Chef Corrie adds, “If you order the chili cheese version, the hot dog is topped with hearty chili, melted shredded cheese, and onions for a richer, more filling take on the classic.”

Shake Shack

Shake Shack might be known for its fresh and tasty burgers, but the all-beef Vienna hot dogs should not be overlooked.”The chain enhances the taste by butterflying and griddle-searing both the hot dog and the bun, creating a caramelized crust that adds depth to every bite,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s served on a toasted potato bun that is soft, slightly sweet, and sturdy enough to hold up to the toppings without falling apart.”

Five Guys

At Five Guys, the hot dog stands out because it follows the same “simple ingredients, high heat, made-to-order” philosophy as their burgers, but with a few specific techniques that give it a distinct texture and flavor.”The chain’s all-beef hot dog is butterflied and grilled to create a crisp, caramelized exterior,” says Chef Corrie. “The inside of the bun is lightly toasted on the grill, adding a warm, buttery texture that complements the savory frank. The result is a simple but flavorful hot dog that can be customized with a wide range of toppings, though it can become messy depending on how it’s built.”

A&W

A&W has been in the hot dog game for over a century, and that experience shows. According to Chef Corrie, “Their all-beef dog packs a surprising savory punch that feels like a total classic.” He explains, “The bun is fresh and airy, though it arrives untoasted. While a little time on the grill might take the bread to the next level, the quality of the hot dog itself is usually enough to keep people coming back.”