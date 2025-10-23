7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Hushpuppies This Month

Hushpuppies are a southern delicacy. The beloved, deep-fried side dish is made from a cornmeal dough shaped into small balls. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, they are commonly served with seafood, barbecue, or other Southern dishes. Once more of a staple on menus, it has become harder to find hushpuppies in recent years. However, there are a handful of chains that still serve them. Here are 7 chains serving the best hushpuppies this month.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s is a seafood chain known for crunchy, golden hushpuppies. “Our famous golden brown hush puppies are made from a batter that’s freshly prepared and hand scooped with care. They are perfectly paired with our seafood meals,” the chain writes.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is a classic fish chain that brought back fan-favorite hushpuppies in 2024. “The fan favorite has returned! Hush puppies are back, just in time for your holiday celebrations,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “Yipee….love those hush puppies!!!” commented a fan. “Love them! So glad they are back!” added another.

Golden Corral

If you get lucky, you might find hushpuppies at the Golden Corral buffet, though they aren’t always on the menu. According to one TripAdvisor diner, “the fried fish and hush puppies were some of the best I have ever had. Phenomenal!”

Cook Out

Cook Out is a regional chain praised for fresh, crispy hushpuppies. Customers maintain they are delicious. “My wife got the hush puppies. They were good!” writes a Redditor. “They really are one of the best things to order!” adds someone on Instagram. “The best hush puppies in the game,” added another.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ doesn’t offer hushpuppies as a signature side, but on the app menu you can get a similar dish, Corn Nuggets, “Lightly Fried, Sweet Creamed Corn Clusters Topped With Powdered Sugar.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bubba Gump’s

Bubba Gump’s puts a twist on OG hushpuppies, by adding seafood. Seafood Hush Pups are made with corn, peppers, and pieces of seafood. Customers say they are delicious and a total must-order at the Forrest Gump-inspired eatery.

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q’s

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q serves hushpuppies at 40 locations alongside traditional BBQ and the fixings. The tubular-shaped hushpuppies can be ordered as a side with adults’ or kids’ meals. Customers maintain they are a must-order, on the sweet side and delicious when dipped in butter.