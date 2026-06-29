5 Italian Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Marsala

These Italian restaurant chains serve rich, flavorful chicken Marsala diners recommend.

Chicken Marsala is a traditional Italian dish made with thinly sliced, floured chicken cutlets, pan-fried and served in a decadent sauce made with Marsala wine, mushrooms, and broth. It’s not for everyone, which is why you won’t find it on the menu of most Italian restaurants. However, those who love the rich dish order it on repeat. Where can you get the best version? Here are 5 Italian chains with the best chicken marsala.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Chicken Marsala at Carrabba’s Italian Grill is super tasty, according to diners. It is wood-grilled and topped with mushrooms and the chain’s Lombardo Marsala wine sauce. “Chicken Marsala was very tasty, plenty of delicious mushrooms and cooked just right, but more of a brown sauce and less of the wine forward cream based take on the traditional classic,” one Facebooker said.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy’s Chicken Marsala is made with roasted mushrooms, caramelized onion, and spaghetti aglio olio. “The chicken Marsala was my favorite and had so much flavor!” one Yelper raved.

Buca di Beppo

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Like the majority of dishes at Buca di Beppo, the Chicken Marsala is served family-style and is made with baby portobello mushrooms in a traditional Marsala wine reduction. “The food was very good. Portions were very generous,” one diner said. “Personally the chicken Marsala was really good.”

Olive Garden

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The Stuffed Chicken Marsala is a little different at the Olive Garden, made with grilled chicken breast stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes and topped with a creamy marsala mushroom, and served with creamy mashed potatoes. “It was very good–the mushroom sauce was great, the chicken not overcooked/dry, and the mashed potatoes creamy and filling,” one guest shared. And, you won’t go home hungry. “The portions for this plate are great, 3 mid-sized chicken breasts and 2 hearty ploppings of mashed potatoes.”

Maria’s Italian Kitchen

Maria’s Italian Kitchen has a tasty Chicken Marsala plate featuring a chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms and Marsala wine, served with spaghetti Marsala and seasonal vegetables. “My go-to restaurant when mommy needs a night off from cooking… Thanks Maria’s for consistently serving me the best chicken Marsala. We loved it as usual,” one Google reviewer said.