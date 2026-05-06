These restaurant chains serve Italian subs stacked with premium meats and bold flavor.

I have always been a sucker for a good Italian sandwich. What separates one worth eating from another that isn’t worth the calories or carbs? What makes a great Italian sandwich is, first and foremost, the meat. The most famous Italian sandwiches in the country, generally made in mom-and-pop Italian delis, are made with a variety of high-quality meats, sliced fresh to order. Second, you need a great sub roll or bread, freshly baked, soft but possibly crispy on the outside. Then, you’ve got to have fresh veggies, like onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles. Finally, it comes down to the condiments, which vary by personal taste. I like an Italian dressing or oil, vinegar, and spices on my sub, while others prefer a slather of mayo. No matter how you like yours, here are the 5 best Italian subs at leading restaurant chains.

Potbelly

Potbelly‘s Italian sandwich is “stacked” with salami, old-world capicola, pepperoni, and mortadella, provolone cheese, and your choice of veggies, and toasted on the chain’s trademark bread. According to ETNT reviewer, Megan Hageman, “the combination of Italian meats here” is “superior” to the rest, “deeper in color, and the taste follows suit,” she wrote in a review. “All together, the four components unite to create a flavor bomb of saltiness, spice, and an ounce of fattiness. Everything else, including the oil and Italian seasoning, sits back and allows the meat to take center stage. In addition, the cheese doesn’t play a large role here, but the bread certainly does. Crackly, but not to the extent that it scrapes your mouth, it’s a nice, warm touch and makes for the perfect sturdy base.”

Jersey Mike’s

The Original Italian “Mike’s Way” with all the fixings is one of the most popular subs at Jersey Mike’s, made with fresh-sliced meats and cheese, oil, vinegar, and herbs, and delicious sub rolls. “Absolute perfection,” a Redditor declared about the sub, which comes with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s offers a spicy kick to the original with its “aesthetically constructed” Italian sub, according to Hageman. “The cold cuts and toppings–namely lettuce, tomato, and mayo–are perfectly tucked into the fluffy French bread, making it easy and mostly mess-free to carry,” she writes. The bread is perfect, “plump, fresh, and delicious–I think I could have eaten just the bread by itself and been happy,” she added. “It’s meaty enough, with the salami particularly standing out, and it tastes less oily than it looks.”

Penn Station

For those who like their Italian sub grilled, Penn Station East Coast Subs has the Classic Italian grilled sub, stacked with smoked ham, hard salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, olive oil & red wine vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano, mayo, and amazing bread. “I like Jersey Mikes a lot, but nothing beats Penn Station for me. So yummy,” a Redditor says.

Which Wich

If you like a custom build with all the elements done right, head to Which Wich. The Grinder is their version of the classic Italian sandwich made with Salami, Pepperoni & Capicola. And, it’s got a kick! “I just had it for the first and last time. I didn’t expect it to be this spicy hot,” one Redditor says.