These ketchup brands have serious fan loyalty.

Some people grab whatever condiments are around without even thinking. However, others are more discerning about the brands they prefer, especially when it comes to ketchup. The tomato-based sauce is one of the most popular condiments in the world for a reason: It pairs well with everything from meatloaf to French fries. What brands do diners and shoppers prefer? Here are the 7 best ketchup brands, according to shoppers.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup

Heinz Tomato Ketchup is classic, rich, and has a balanced flavor that never goes out of style. “I have to say, as a born and raised Pittsburgher, Heinz is #1,” says a Redditor. “Heinz Ketchup and mustard all the way in my house,” another says. “To be fair Heinz is the champagne of ketchup,” one says.

Annie’s Organic Ketchup

For those who prefer organic, Annie’s Organic Ketchup is a solid option. It is made with organic tomatoes and has a clean taste. “I splurge and put it in my meatloaf,” one Redditor says.

Hunt’s Ketchup

Hunt’s Ketchup is another mainstream favorite that has become a classic. Some prefer it over Heinz. “Hunts ketchup is a bit sweeter than Heinz!” one Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Ketchup

Trader Joe’s Ketchup is another favorite of healthy eaters. “Trader Joe’s ketchup is surprisingly good,” a Redditor says.

Burman’s Ketchup

Lots of people recommend Burman’s Ketchup. “I could be wrong but I’m pretty sure Burman’s ketchup is made by Heinz. They use a slightly different recipe, but it’s the same factory,” a Redditor says. “Burmans organic is the only alternative that I will accept. It’s really close, to the point where I had to check the ingredients to see if it had ‘red ripe tomatoes’ in it,” another seconds. “You’re right. Started using Burnans a couple years ago and have stuck with it. Really good as Heinz,” a third agrees.

Rao’s Ketchup

If only the most gourmet condiments will do, splurge on Rao’s Ketchup Roma Tomato. “I recently tried Rao’s ketchup which blew my mind- best packaged ketchup I’ve tried,” a Redditor writes.

Portland Ketchup

Portland Ketchup is another smaller brand that shoppers are enthusiastic about. “Best Ketchup I’ve ever tasted. It’s not available everywhere, but they’ll ship to you. Organic to boot!” a Redditor declares. “I live in Portland, so Portland Ketchup was a must. It is much better than run of the mill grocery store brands, and it makes them taste sweet,” one person says. “Nothing beats Portland ketchup for me! It’s just perfect,” another agrees.