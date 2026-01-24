7 Best KFC Orders, According to Diners

From the Original Recipe to the Famous Bowl, these KFC fan favorites are winners.

KFC is over 90 years old and still serving up delicious fried chicken and sides for customers who can’t get enough of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices. The chicken chain has not been immune to the same issues hitting most fast-food companies, but new deals and better value have customers returning to the restaurant to enjoy their favorite meals. From basic chicken to delicious sides, here are seven of the best KFC orders, according to diners.

Original Recipe Chicken

The Original Recipe Chicken is still a firm fan-favorite menu item. “I always get the 3-piece chicken in Original flavor. Two drumsticks and a thigh,” one diner said. “My favorite thing is the OG – Original Recipe chicken on the bone with the skin,” another commented. “Any amount of Original Recipe chicken, it takes about 4 pieces to satisfy me but NOTHING beats those 11 herbs and spices and that heavenly grease. I’m 55 yrs old and it tastes just as good as it did back in the 70’s,” a third raved.

Chicken Tenders

The Chicken Tenders at KFC are crispy and delicious. "Extra crispy chicken breast, Nashville Hot tenders and a biscuit. Ranch for dipping sauce with the tenders," one fan shared.

KFC Mac & Cheese

Diners are obsessed with the KFC Mac & Cheese (elbow macaroni in a rich creamy cheddar cheese sauce). “Macaroni and cheese with 2 sides of Buffalo Ranch sauce mixed in,” one fan said. “As someone who is from Kentucky living in DC now…the best fast food Mac and cheese is from KFC 100%,” another commented.

All the Drumsticks

Many customers opt for the juicy perfection of KFC’s dark meat chicken options. “Drumsticks. Lots of drumsticks 🍗🍗🍗,” one diner said. “8 piece chicken only dark meat 🍖 😋,” another commented.

Famous Bowl

KFC’s Famous Bowl is made with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, crispy chicken nuggets and a 3-cheese blend for a savory comfort meal, and fans love it. “Famous bowl with an extra side of gravy. Or a spicy famous bowl if my stomach can handle it lol,” one diner shared.

Honey BBQ Wings

KFC occasionally brings back the fan-favorite Honey BBQ Wings and diners go wild. “I am 28 years old and have been eating those tasty things since I was a child. By the way, I am very happy that they have brought them back,” one said.

Taste of KFC

The Taste of KFC deal includes 4 pieces of fried chicken (2drumstick & 2 thigh) with a side of mashed potatoes, gravy, and a buttery biscuit. “I usually get the Taste of KFC deal. You can adjust it to the size of meal you want and the value is unbeatable, and nothing is better there than their chicken anyway,” one diner said.