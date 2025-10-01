7 Best Kirkland Buys at Costco This Month

I am not the only Costco shopper obsessed with the Kirkland Signature private label (which is celebrating 30 years!). While it’s impossible for every single KS product to be perfect, I can always rely on the brand for being seriously impressive when it comes to quality and value for money. I’m always open to trying new Costco items, especially if they’re fan-favorite picks, and with Halloween and the holidays coming up, it’s definitely time to start planning ahead. Here are seven of the best Kirkland buys at Costco this month.

Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats

It’s never too early to start stocking up on Halloween candy, like the Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats ($22.99). “This is the best deal I’ve found for good candy. The bags aren’t identical; you may receive different proportions of candies, but they’re name brands,” one shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

Yes, it’s that time of year again—the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pies are back in the Costco bakery, and fans are excited. “I make a mean pumpkin pie, costco pumpkin pie is one of my new favorites. It is so good, better than any other store bought and so cheap. It’ll never beat a good homemade pie, but the cost and convenience can’t be beat,” one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate

Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate ($22.99). This selection is imported from Germany, so you know that chocolate is going to be good. “Everyone from the 2 year old toddler to the 66 year old grandma loves these,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Bean Blend

Coffee prices are through the roof right now but you can get four pounds of this Kirkland Signature USDA Organic Whole Bean Blend for just $39.99. “These are the best organic coffee beans I’ve found,” one Costco shopper said. “They also don’t have a shiny coating, which helps maintain the functionality of my automatic grinder and espresso machine. The only thing I don’t like is I’m now forced to order them online and pay a higher price. Please sell them in the store again!”

Kirkland Signature Chunky Guacamole

Avocados are another annoyingly expensive grocery item right now, but the Organic Kirkland Signature Chunky Guacamole is fantastic to keep on hand because it stays good for ages. “It has a great flavor, perfect to accompany barbecued meats or to put in a sandwich,” one customer said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries

The Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries are perfect for throwing into a smoothie (the more immune boosting ingredients as we get into flu season, the better). “I buy 5-6 bags every time I’m in Costco,” one shopper said. “Berries are very good. Very few stems on the berries. Out of the 5-6 bags we might run into 1-2 berries still having a stem. Love the fact they are organic.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts

These Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts are a steal at $27.49 for 1.5 lbs. “These are delicious and a great value for what you get. Straight into pesto with our home-grown basil, yum!” one shopper said.