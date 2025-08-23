You might not know this, but Kirkland Signature, Costco‘s in-warehouse brand, is bigger than Procter & Gamble and Kraft-Heinz. Founded in 1995, Kirkland Signature makes everything from mattresses and bed sheets to olive oil and coffee. According to the Wall Street Journal, last year alone KS brought in a whopping $86 billion in sales. What are the best products from the line? Here are 12 best Kirkland buys from Costco’s most popular aisles.

Coffee: Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods

Keurig coffee pods can be pricey, but the fake ones never work as well. Kirkland Signature brand pods are backed by Keurig for seamless use with their machines and offer much more bang for the buck. The warehouse also partners with branded brewers, including Starbucks and Green Mountain.

Cooking Oils: Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil

One of Costco’s best items is their Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil, “particularly the single origin ones that come in the glass bottles,” one shopper specifies. “The quality is superb and I’m just a bit more hopeful that it’s not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are,” another says.

Deli: Kirkland Signature Pesto

I am obsessed with Kirkland Signature Pesto, “hands down” high-quality and “as good as any other you’d find at the supermarket (actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives) and a larger quantity,” states a fan. Another shopper adds that the jar of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile,” while a third says it’s “delicious” compared to other stores.

Household Goods: Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

Generic trash are often garbage (yes, for real) compared to name brands. “The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are not in this category, according to one Redditor. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another agreed.

Dairy: Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt is better than name brands, shoppers maintain. “The fat-free plain Greek yogurt. Just like Fage,” one popular comment reads. “YES. I just got my first container this week and I am shocked at how good it is. It might even be better than Fage!” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Home Goods: Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set

Even interior designers are fans of Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set, $74.99 online for a Full set. “They feel like a $200 set of sheets, incredibly soft right away and so high quality! I had the entry level Brooklinen bedding in the past, it was expensive and never felt this good. Costco wins again! Also the $99 down duvet is chefs kiss,” writes one Redditor. They are “extremely soft yet crisp” and the fitted sheet “has wonderful elastic-reinforced corners that make the sheets easy to put on the mattress and KEEP on the mattress if you are not a sound sleeper,” writes one reveiwer on the Costco website. “I have bought other highly praised sheets such as Brooklinen and these are equivalent if not better in quality to their percale/luxe sets in my opinion.”

Freezer: Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Over in the freezer section, shoppers maintain that Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is better than neame brands. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked Reddit comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another poster said.

Dried Fruits: Kirkland Signature Dried Mango

If you like dried fruit, don’t buy anything other than Kirkland Signature Dried Mango. Costco has the best deal in town on dried mango, which is basically “Fruit crack cocaine,” a shopper says. Another recommends stocking up, because it has a long shelf life. “Not that it needs to last forever,” they said. However, the theory that “it’s fruit so it must be healthy” leads to the “whole bag disappearing in 4 days,” they said.

Snacks and Nuts: Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds are my mom’s go-to treat. “Those chocolate almonds get me every time, they’re so good I can’t help but shove my hand in the container and eat 100 every time I pass by lol,” one shopper says. “They’ve been an obsession of mine for at least 10 years,” another writes.. “7650 calories in the whole barrel” and “2550 calories per day if you eat 1/3rd of it per day,” another warns. “Yeah the only way to win is to not play at all. I just cannot buy these.”

Bakery: Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookie

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies have been getting a lot of attention, and I can attest that they live up to the hype. It is basically a next-level Rice Krispies Treat in sugar cookie form. Perfectly chewy with just enough crunch to keep it interesting, I texted my friend after one bite: This is the best cookie I’ve ever had. Each cookie has pieces of Rice Krispies Treat and marshmallow swirls, resulting in amazing texture and flavor.

Freezer: Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza

A good cauliflower-crust pizza is a unicorn in my opinion. Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza is better than any pizzeria cauliflower crust I’ve had, and a must-buy if you like your pizza smothered in cheese and toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, and roasted veggies. Remember that “cauliflower crust” pizza might be gluten-free, but does not equate to “healthy” or low-calorie. One serving (one-quarter of the pizza) is 310 calories and eight grams of saturated fat – 40 percent of your recommended daily intake – and I can quickly eat an entire pizza in a sitting.

Freezer Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

One of the most highly hyped Costco-branded products is the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna. According to shoppers, it is better than homemade lasagna. “The top was a mound of cheese and sauce with sausage poking through,” our reviewer says, adding that it tastes “far better than your average frozen lasagna, and it’s made with choice ground beef, sausage, real cheese, and tomatoes.”