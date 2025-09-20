11 Best Kirkland Buys Costco Members Call “Luxury for Less”

Costco‘s Kirkland Signature brand fully deserves accolades for price point, quality, and value for money. The private label has hundreds of fantastic groceries, drinks, medicines, supplements, and more under its umbrella, but even with all these options, there are also certain stand-out products that feel like true luxury for lucky customers. So which items do shoppers say feel like a true indulgence at bargain prices? Here are 11 of the best Kirkland Signature buys Costco customers say are luxury for less.

Organic Blueberries

A 3 lb bag of Costco’s Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries is just $10.20 and a must-have item and described as a “favorite small luxury” by happy shoppers. “Organic frozen blueberries for $10. With winter berries expensive, these are perfect for the daily oatmeal,” one member said.

Grass-Fed Butter

Shoppers say the Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter tastes like luxury, and even rivals Kerrygold. “I did a side by side as well and the Kirkland was a noticeably deeper yellow color and tasted richer to me,” one member said. “Less salt too. Not a huge difference but price no object I thought the Kirkland came out on top. Throw in the lower price and I’m team Kirkland for sure on this one.”

Milk Chocolate Almonds

The Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds ($23.99) are an affordable luxury, customers say, even with slight price rises. “Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds They raised the price though and now they’re $18.99 🥹,” one member said.

Rotisserie Chicken

Costco’s famous $5 Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken is an amazing deal, especially as raw chicken is so expensive right now. “If I am deboning it for use as an ingredient in stir fry, fried rice, chicken taco burritos, crockpot chicken pot pie, soups, bbq pulled chicken, chicken casseroles, or something like that the price can’t be beat and they are fully cooked already,” one Redditor said. “Half or more off the price of a whole chicken from the meat department of the grocery stores makes it tough to beat.”

AllerClear Antihistamine

The Kirkland Signature Non-Drowsy AllerClear Antihistamine ($8.49) is just as good as the Claritin brand for a fraction of the price, customers rave. “I always have an aneurysm when I go to a regular grocery store and see that a dozen Claritin is more expensive than an entire year’s supply of the Costco branded one,” one shopper said.

Ice Cream Bars

The Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars are delicious and great value for money. “Kirkland chocolate almond coated ice cream bars. 18 for $9.99, they’re incredibly good and an incredible value,” one shopper said. “Yes!! I got the Häagen-Dazs ones on sale a few years ago (after regularly having them in the past) and realized the Kirkland ones are my preferred ones!” another agreed.

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Costco shoppers love the price point and quality of the Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($20.99). “Just look for the COOC seal and it’s of the best EVOO available. Costco gets COOC EVOO from time to time,” one shopper raved.

Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

The Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is a big hit with customers who say it tastes like the ultimate luxurious dessert. “We used to get it back in Mexico as a super special treat in the summer and everyone in our house would wake up in the middle of the night to take some scoops,” one fan said. “Haven’t bought the one in the Costco USA yet (no freezer space for both tubs) but my dream is to buy it one day.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Cognac

The imported Kirkland Signature Cognac VS ($54.89) is “sublime“, members say. This smooth liquor is “dominated by dried fruity notes of plus and raisins together with floral citrus and toasted oak,” Costco says.

Albacore Solid White Tuna

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water ($17.99) is incredible, shoppers say. “Albacore all the way! When we go to the lake or go to a small gathering we make albacore sandwiches,” one Redditor shared. “Most every time everyone is so amazed at how good they are. Quality Kirkland vs. Star*ist or the Bumble slurry is huge. We also do a simple cooked pasta, chunk off a brick of Velveeta from Costco, and a can of drained albacore, little 15 minute casserole, so simple. Dogs and cats get a bit of the leftover water on a small snack for their lunch. Win/Win.”

Malbec Mendoza

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the imported Kirkland Signature Malbec Mendoza. “Kirkland Malbec. I’ll die on this $6.99 hill,” one impressed shopper said. “The wine game is pretty wild across the board. It’s very impressive for the price, and just in general tbh,” another agreed.