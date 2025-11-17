11 Best Kirkland Products to Grab at Costco in Mid-November

It’s an exciting month to be a Costco shopper. The warehouse and website are filling up with so many products this month as the holidays approach. From annual returns to new and exciting products, there is a serious influx of merchandise you don’t want to miss as we approach the mid-month mark. What Kirkland Signature items should be on your shopping list? Here are the 11 best Kirkland products to grab at Costco mid-November.

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark

Lots of shoppers are thrilled that Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back in the warehouse for $16.99. “I’m soooo excited that peppermint bark is now back at Costco!!! I look forward to this every year so festive and yummy!!! 😋 I had my first peppermint mocha this morning sooo good!!” Costco New Deals wrote in a post. “Best time of the year!!” agreed a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Shepherds Pie

Another “new Costco seasonal deli finds” item has been spotted: Shepherds’ pie. “Few tips extra seasoning or gravy to the filling, cooking it longer than the suggested time for a crispier potato topping, or adding butter and seasoning to the mashed potatoes before baking,” Costco New Deals suggested in a post honoring the favorite. “Ingredients: The pie features a mixture of ground beef, peas, corn, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a gravy-like sauce. It is topped with a layer of Yukon Gold mashed potatoes.”

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Holiday Foods Worth Grabbing Before They Sell Out

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

A brand-new Kirkland Signature product drop getting major attention is the protein-packed beef sticks. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” Costco Aisles wrote. The bag is $12.99.

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round

Over in the bakery, stock up on a seasonal bread. Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round is back in the bakery with a new lower price, $7.99. “Highly recommended,” writes a Redditor. “Crunchy on the outside; rip apart soft on the inside. Not skimpy on the cranberries & walnuts.”

Kirkland Signature Pizza

With the holidays approaching, don’t forget to pick up some easy meals at Costco for the nights you are pre-cooking. One favorite? The deli pizza. Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza Take and Bake Roman Style Pinsa Crust are absolutely delicious. I recently had the new Pinsa, and it tastes like it came out of a wood-fired oven in Italy.

Thanksgiving Meal in the Deli Section

Elliott Norris shared about a pre-made Thanksgiving meal option in the deli section at Costco. “I’d say it’s worth it,” he says in the clip. He shows off the meal for eight, which costs just $42. “In my opinion this is a really, really good deal,” he says. It comes with a “huge piece of turkey that’s seasoned with stuffing at the bottom,” green beans with butter, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and gravy at the bottom. “Pretty good for a quick and cheap Friendsgiving. Love this idea,” a follower commented.

Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie

If you love pecan pie, run to Costco. The Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie is back for the season. Costco So Obsessed shared that a holiday favorite is back in the Costco bakery for the season. “Pecan pies have arrived 🥧 at Costco $16.99.. will you be picking some up??” they wrote. “Yum my favorite!” commented a follower.

RELATED: A Big Change Is Coming to Costco Food Courts Nationwide

Kirkland Signature Spiral Sliced Ham

Another delicious food that is in the deli section? Kirkland Signature Spiral Sliced Ham is a Christmas favorite and a great turkey alternative for Thanksgiving. “Our favorite,” Costco New Deals says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

Another bakery favorite, the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie, is also back. My mom swears that it is better than homemade. It “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” Costco Buys wrote.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake

And, if you aren’t a fan of traditional pumpkin pie, pick up one of Costco’s most beloved cheesecakes. “Pumpkin cheesecake from the Costco bakery!” Costco Hot Finds wrote. “Omg omg omg yes I need 🤤,” commented one person. “Omg 🤤 I’m requesting this instead of a cake for my bday in a couple weeks. Ha,” added another.

Crème Brûlée Bar Cake

Costco New Deals shared about a new bakery item. “OMG there’s a New dessert at Costco!! 😲 Crème brûlée bar cake with vanilla sponge, crème brûlée mousse , whipped topping , whipped buttercream and golden sugar!!! This looks amazing!! 🤩” they wrote. “Delish!” commented a follower.