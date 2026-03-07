5 Best Menu Items to Order at Krystal, According to Chefs

The top five Krystal orders recommended by a chef and food blogger.

For late-night cravings, Krystal always hits the spot. Known for its affordable, nostalgic Southern-style sliders, the chain stands out for its iconic bite-sized burgers, steamed with onions and topped with mustard and pickles. It’s a fast-food staple across the South, beloved for its craveable flavors, no-frills charm and budget-friendly prices. The entire menu is irresistible, but to find the best orders, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table to share her top five orders.

Original Krystal Burger

The Original Krystal Burger is an obvious must-have.

“The small square burger is soft, slightly steamed, and easy to eat in a few bites,” says Buchanan. “The onions add flavor without overpowering it. It’s what the chain is known for.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili Cheese Pup

The Chili Cheese Pup is a juicy hot dog, topped with hearty chili and melted cheese, delivering a rich, savory flavor.

“This one is messy in the best way,” says Buchanan. “The chili adds richness, and the cheese brings salt and texture. It’s a solid comfort-food option.”

Spicy Chik Biscuit

Start your morning off with a kick. The Spicy Chik Biscuit is a sandwich that will wake up your taste buds with its crispy, seasoned chicken, spicy flavor, and flaky, buttery biscuit—perfect for a bold breakfast on the go.

According to Buchanan, “The chicken has a crisp coating with noticeable heat. It’s simple but bold enough to stand out on the menu.”

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries are the perfect side for Original Krystal Burger.

“The fries are smothered in Krystal’s chili and then topped with shredded cheddar cheese,” Buchanan explains. “What I love about the fries is that they hold up well under so much topping and don’t get soggy.” She added, “They’re salty and made for sharing.”

Breakfast Scrambler Bowl

Another ideal morning order is the Breakfast Scrambler Bowl.

Buchanan says, “The bowl mixes eggs, cheese, and meat into one hearty portion. It’s filling and easy to eat on the go.”