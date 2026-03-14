7 Frozen Fish Fillets Bigger Than Any Other Brand

These hearty frozen fish fillets are perfect for restaurant-style sandwiches at home.

Fish nuggets are great if you want a little bite (like the Trader Joe’s ones!) but if you’re trying to recreate your favorite restaurant chain fish sandwich at home, only large fillets will do. These fish fillets can be grilled, breaded, or battered, but have to be hearty enough to make a proper meal. One benefit of the frozen fillets is they take no time at all to heat, so you can have lunch or dinner on the table without any stress. Here are seven frozen fish fillets that are big enough for sandwiches, fish and chips, tacos, and more.

Omaha Steaks Pub-Style Cod

Omaha Steaks Pub-Style Cod are perfect for making fish and chips or a good fish sandwich. “They’re coated in a wonderfully flavorful batter we’ve prebrowned to thrill your family with the perfect presentation,” the company says. “If all that sounds amazing, here comes the best part -this savory entree is unbelievably simple! Just take them from your freezer and place in your oven for less than 20 minutes. It truly is that easy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Member’s Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets are generously portioned and a big hit with Sam’s Club shoppers. “This is really good battered cod. Enjoyed it very much. Easy to prepare taking less than one half hour to bake. My family of two is getting three nice size meals from this one box,” one shopper shared in the reviews.

Hook Line and Savor Wild Caught Everything Crusted Cod

Hook Line and Savor Gluten Free Wild Caught Everything Crusted Cod is made from big, flavorful fillets of tender cod. “The batter is well seasoned but not salty the crust is thin and crispy yet the solid fish fillets inside remained moist and fluffy. They are the best tasted frozen fish fillets in the market,” one shopper raved.

Orca Bay Gluten-Free Battered Fish Fillets

Orca Bay Gluten-Free Battered Fish Fillets are hearty and delicious, shoppers say. “This gluten free fish is delicious! The breading is light and crisps up perfectly,” one fan shared.

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are made with whole fillets of wild-caught Pollock and perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. “Very yummy. Pop in the air fryer quick and easy fish tacos,” one Target shopper said.

Wild Alaskan Company

Wild Alaskan Company has outstanding frozen Coho Salmon, Pacific Cod, Sockeye Salmon, Wild Alaska Pollock, and Sablefish (Black Cod). “The fillets in our standard seafood boxes are 6 to 8 oz. per portion of wild Alaskan salmon or white fish,” the company says. “This is above the FDA’s standard 4 oz. serving size for fish. Box add-ons and specials vary in size.”

Sea Cuisine Honey Almond Tilapia

Sea Cuisine Honey Almond Tilapia is another must-try fish option. “I bought this because it was different and I served it to my family. Wow it was so delicious they told me to get more before the store sells out of it! I will definitely get it again!” one shopper said.