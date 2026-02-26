5 Best Pizza Chain Restaurants in America, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the pizza chains they actually order from.

Pizza is one of the most beloved foods on the planet — and for good reason. It’s crispy, customizable, and downright delicious. Plus, it’s everywhere: you can order in, grab a slice on the go, or sit down for a meal. But with so many chains out there, not every pizza joint does this iconic dish justice. The best ones combine quality ingredients, perfect crusts, and bold flavors that keep fans coming back slice after slice. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect pizza, here are the go-to chains, according to chefs, Eat This, Not That! spoke with.

MOD Pizza

At MOD Pizza, you don’t have to worry about wanting too many toppings. You can create your own pizza and choose from dozens of options and sauces at no extra price. That level of customization is one reason Chef Shelley, personal chef and CEO/founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy, loves the chain. “MOD Pizza makes it so easy for everyone in the family to get exactly what they want,” she says. “I love that they offer artichokes and pesto—my favorite combination that most chains don’t have.” She adds, ” I also appreciate their commitment to diverse hiring, so I know I’m supporting my community every time we eat there.”

​​

Domino’s

Domino’s is a classic and has a loyal following because the chain built its reputation on getting pizza to customers quickly — staying on top of tech trends like easy online and app ordering, real‑time tracking, and fast delivery or carryout options that fit busy weeknights or last‑minute meals. “Domino’s has mastered consistency and accessibility,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “Their dough texture, balanced sauce, and reliable baking process produce predictable results every time.” He explained, “They’ve also adapted well to modern customer expectations with efficient delivery and constant menu refinement.”

Blaze Pizza

One of the biggest draws at Blaze Pizza is the assembly‑line ordering model — you pick your crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings exactly how you want them, and you’re not charged extra for piling on your favorites. “They do a great job balancing speed and quality,” says Dozua. “The fast-fired oven gives the crust a crisp exterior while keeping it light inside, and the ability to customize toppings keeps the experience fresh and consistent.”

Little Caesar’s

Little Caesar’s delivers cheap, convenient, easy‑to‑get pizza with familiar flavors that satisfy basic pizza cravings without hurting your wallet. “Little Caesar’s Thin Crust Meatlovers with a double dose of garlic butter for dipping is my guilty pleasure after a long day smoking a brisket,” says Chef Greg Mueller, Director of Culinary Innovations at recteq.

Papa Johns

There are plenty of reasons people love Papa Johns. The chain feels familiar, has creative ingredients, convenient ordering, consistent quality, and customer rewards that keep them coming back. But for Chef Christos Bisiotis, Founder of Terpsi Hospitality, he loves Papa Johns “because it comes with free garlic butter topping.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e