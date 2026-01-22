7 Best LongHorn Steakhouse Steaks, According to Diners

Diners reveal the top LongHorn steaks, like the massive Outlaw Ribeye.

LongHorn Steakhouse is fast catching up with Texas Roadhouse as one of the best spots you can visit for high quality steak and sides, for very competitive prices. The restaurant chain is raved about by guests who love the varied menu, offering everything from steakhouse classics to burgers, salads, children’s meals, and much more. If you’re planning a trip and can’t decide what to order, here are seven of the best steaks at LongHorn Steakhouse, according to guests.

Outlaw Ribeye

The Outlaw Ribeye is a beautiful 20 oz bone-in ribeye coated with smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled for outstanding taste and texture. “Ordered the Outlaw Ribeye at Longhorn medium rare… so worth it! Was worried it wouldn’t be good but it was amazing! Having every time I go now!” one diner shared. “I ordered an Outlaw Ribeye and honestly, it was the best Ribeye I’ve ever had,” anothercommented.

LongHorn Porterhouse

The LongHorn Porterhouse is a 22 oz showstopper, combining a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor. “This has to be hands-down the best steak I’ve had in my life. I ordered the Longhorn Porterhouse Steak 22 oz, it’s amazing. I’ll be back,” one fan raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Flo’s Filet

Flo’s Filet is a tender center cut coated with signature Grill Seasoning and seared to lock in the classic buttery flavor. “I got the filet mignon and it’s my favorite here, well seasoned and delicious 😋 the bread is great and I recommend the strawberry salad and fries as the sides!” one fan said.

Ribeye

The regular boneless Ribeye at LongHorn is a well-marbled, juicy 12 oz ribeye and the chain’s best-selling steak for good reason. “We’d not been here before and we had recently had one of the best ribeyes of our lives while in south Texas,” one diner said. “Needless to say, my husband and I each ordered the ribeye, the 12 and 20oz. They were cooked to perfection, medium rare as we requested and seasoned so well.”

Renegade Sirloin

The Renegade Sirloin is a lean and hearty center-cut top sirloin generously seasoned and grilled to perfection. “Had a top sirloin with grilled shrimp combo. I prefer the chew of a good top sirloin over a ribeye and they did a perfect job cooking it at medium rare,” one guest shared.

New York Strip

The 12 oz New York Strip at LongHorn is “a classic done right,” the chain says. “I had the 12oz NewYork Strip steak with a loaded baked potato. The steak was tender and juicy and cooked a perfect medium,” one happy customer said.

Chicken Fried Steak

LongHorn’s Chicken Fried Steak is made with hand-battered steak served with country-style white pepper gravy and home-style mashed potatoes. “I have never had a steak here that wasn’t cooked the way I ordered. We eat at much more expensive steakhouses, and really feel like we are throwing our money away most times,” one diner shared. “I also love the chicken fried steak here. It is Nolan Ryan beef. Tender, crispy. Definitely hard to find decent chicken fried steak. Usually greasy, tough, or some pre-fab frozen t.v. dinner.”